Brick, Inc. Launches BRX Data-Focused Digital Marketing Products

Brick, Inc. (Brick), a leading provider of digital marketing solutions to brick and mortar retailers, today announced the official launch of the BRX products, which was developed in their Minneapolis, Minnesota office. Led by industry veterans and experts in shopper marketing, Brick is focused on assisting brick and mortar retailers in overcoming challenges in competing in the digital world.

Brick’s service offerings assist brick and mortar retailers in leveraging exclusive lifestyle data and market share forecasting data to maximize brick and mortar retailer’s digital advertising, messaging, and merchandising to effectively influence online & in-store traffic, sales, and gross profit.

After 15 months of Alpha and Beta testing in various markets in the U. S., Albin Andolshek, President of Brick, Inc., said, “We did testing of our newest breaking BRX product in markets as large as Chicago and as small as rural Minnesota and the results confirmed our expectations.” BRX, Brick’s newest technical break through, is proven to exceed expectations when combined with meaningful offers to retail customers within all trade areas. Andolshek went on to add, “In the 12 years that I have operating in the digital landscape, finally Brick, Inc., has established an unfair advantage for our Brick and Mortar customers that has been proven as a consistent winner when applied with proper strategy based on BRX deep analytical learnings.”

Brick, Inc.’s service offerings will include not only the Brick Retail Exchange (BRX), which represents retailers in the buying and selling of digital media; Brick, Inc. Web Services, which provides source control, full access API, and customizable settings for clients seeking website design, data mining tools, digital circulars, shopping tools, recipes, and coupons as well as the incorporation of widgets, applications, and custom ad units; and Brick, Inc. Data Solutions, which connects exclusive market data, merchandising offerings, point-of-sale data (POS), inventory, and loyalty data to enable brick and mortar retailers to automate marketing with personalized digital marketing efforts, audience segmentation and digital media aimed at enhancing retailer ROI.

The team assembled at Brick has separated themselves from traditional digital offerings by providing tangible results to retailers through the conception and execution of shopper marketing programs in digital using traditional strategies and tactics. Brick’s mission is to assist retail businesses by leveraging unique data, merchandising programs, and shopper feedback to increase sales and brand awareness.

“We are very excited to launch this new brick and mortar focused digital product. We enjoy the culture and geo location with our headquarters location in Minneapolis. Reaching the brick and mortar shopper in the digital world is very challenging for retail businesses because of shifting shopper behavior and media fragmentation. Traditional advertising and merchandising strategies are antiquated and inefficient, making it even more complex and challenging for brick and mortar retailers to execute effective digital marketing campaigns,” said Albin Andolshek, President of Brick, Inc. “With Brick, Inc.’s assistance, brick and mortar retailers are addressing these challenges by effectively capturing and analyzing big data and applying data and merchandising experience to enhance targeting of personalized digital content on desktop and mobile, while improving advertising ROI on the local, regional, national, and sometimes international level.”

About Brick Inc.:

Brick, Inc. is focused on bringing traditional merchandising to the digital world for brick and mortar retailers. Creating end-to-end solutions to serve the digital shopper marketing needs of brick and mortar stores globally, Brick, Inc.’s employees are experts in digital shopper marketing with decades of experience in retail advertising, user acquisition, monetization, and shopper marketing. Brick, Inc.’s solutions include industry leading technology and best practices to maximize client results through three core service groups: The Brick Ad Exchange, Brick, Inc. Web Services, and Brick, Inc. Data Solutions. To learn more about how Brick, Inc. solutions can optimize your merchandising, advertising, and sales, please visit http://www.trybrick.com or email sales(at)trybrick(dot)com.