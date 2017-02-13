CuffLinks.com Launches Modern Beauty and The Beast Accessories for Men

A small assortment of the stylish accessories you can expect to see from the New Beauty and The Beast Collection, now available at CuffLinks.com. “No matter if you grew up on the animated film, or watched it with your children, millions of people around the globe have nostalgic and emotional connections with this magical love story,” said e-commerce director Shelly Ostrofsky.

With the marked success of CuffLinks.com’s collection of officially licensed Disney accessories for men and boys, extending the menswear line with product inspired by Beauty and the Beast was an obvious next step.

The live action remake of the beloved animated Disney classic starring Dan Stevens and Emma Watson inspired CuffLinks.com to design a sophisticated assortment of men’s fashion accessories including cufflinks and neckties. Reviving timeless icons like the enchanted rose along with the film’s beloved characters, the new line of product brings a masculine and contemporary twist to Disney merchandise that parallels the modern interpretation of the upcoming film.

Fashionable and versatile, stand outs in the collection reveal intricately crafted cufflinks capturing The Beast in both the animated classic and the live action adaptations, silk ties woven from 100% silk with subtle nods to the mystical enchanted rose, and of course, the Cogsworth and Lumière cufflinks that expertly capture their opposing serious and carefree dispositions.

Now, those same Disney fans can introduce a new generation to the beauty and wonder of the tale as old as time. The story resonates with all audiences, and CuffLinks.com aims to perpetuate this shared experience with wearable renditions of the dynamic icons and characters we know and love.

Beauty and The Beast will open in theaters nationwide on March 17, 2017, but fans can pick up cufflinks and ties from the enchanted collection today starting at $30 online at CuffLinks.com.

