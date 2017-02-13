Being recognized as a Most Innovative Company by Fast Company, a media brand synonymous with innovation, is one of our proudest accomplishments to date.

The Charity Network today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Not-for-Profit for 2017, honoring leading enterprises and rising newcomers that exemplify the best in nimble business and impactful innovation.

Launched in 2016 by entrepreneur Todd Wagner, Charity Network is the parent company to three top digital fundraising platforms: Charitybuzz, Prizeo, and Chideo. With a mission to help charities transition from an analog to digital world, the Charity Network earned a spot among the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Not-for-Profit in Fast Company’s upcoming March issue. The magazine recognizes the company for using star power to fuel digital giving.

“Being recognized as a Most Innovative Company by Fast Company, a media brand synonymous with innovation, is one of our proudest accomplishments to date,” said Todd Wagner, founder and chairman of Charity Network. “By harnessing the power of celebrity, technology and media to raise awareness and funds, the Charity Network continues to make progress toward our goal to be a one-stop cause shop for charities across the globe.”

The strength of the Charity Network comes from a unique ability to leverage its platforms to maximize the impact of cause-related campaigns. Charitybuzz is a leader in online charity auctions; Prizeo in online sweepstakes and experiences; and Chideo in cause-related content. Together these platforms are revolutionizing social enterprise for celebrities, charities and brands and extending the reach of their cause messages beyond traditional fundraising methods.

Most Innovative Companies is one of Fast Company’s most significant and highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To produce the 2017 list, Fast Company reporters surveyed thousands of enterprises across the globe to identify the most notable innovations of the year and trace the impact of those initiatives on business, industry, and the larger culture.

“Each year, our reporting team scours the globe to identify organizations that have been both innovative and impactful in their industry, the business world, and the larger culture,” said Fast Company editor and managing director Robert Safian. “Charity Network is at the forefront of advancing digital fundraising initiatives for the nonprofit world.”

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March 2017) is now available online at http://www.fastcompany.com/MIC as well as in app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning February 21.

ABOUT CHARITY NETWORK

The Charity Network harnesses the power of celebrity, technology, and media to raise awareness and funds for some of the world’s toughest challenges. With a mission to complement traditional fundraising models and help charities transition from analog to digital, the Charity Network has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for causes across the globe. Launched in 2016 by entrepreneur Todd Wagner, Charity Network is the parent company to three top digital fundraising platforms: Chideo, Prizeo, and Charitybuzz. Each platform is a leader in its own field: Charitybuzz in online charity auctions, Prizeo in online sweepstakes and experiences, and Chideo in cause and entertainment content. These three consumer-facing platforms, all working in tandem, reach a broad and diverse group of donors from millennials to baby boomers through a network of syndicated partners including Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Company, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Twitter, Delta Airlines and more. Together with its partners the Charity Network can amplify a cause message to over 80% of U.S. households, with a growing global presence.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the world’s leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethical economics, leadership, and design. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, one of the U.S.’s leading media companies.