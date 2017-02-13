Palo Alto Startup 'Click Up' Bets Big on New User Interface

The startup believes that the changes they have made, compared to typical project management platforms, enable teams to get more done with significantly less effort.

Aside from this, they claim that onboarding for Click Up tends to be considerably faster than existing solutions, due to the simplified design and intuitive onboarding progression.

“We’re doing things a bit differently than they’ve traditionally been done. With that in mind, we knew it was important to make sure we did a great job teaching people how the product works and how it’s organized. Since much of it is structured traditionally, it’s still easy for people to pick up once they grasp the basics,” said Alexandra Bethea (Mango Technologies).

Among the features ClickUp believes will shake things up is the Multi-View feature. This allows users to access their information in three distinct formats – designed for different situations and roles on a team.

The team is also hoping that their ‘shortcut’ features (designed to reduce the effort in taking common actions) will be a huge hit among project managers drowning in work and desperate to save time.

Bethea, said, “We've talked to so many project managers and the number one thing we took away was the sense of overwhelm they had.. [It] became clear that they needed ways to do their job faster, so we made it a priority..”

Shortcut features include things such as instantly turning comments into tasks, which lets people leverage dialogue without having to repeat work after discussing tasks.