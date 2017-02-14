Club Pilates Brings Group Reformer Pilates to Buckhead Atlanta

"Club Pilates builds strength, increase flexibility, improves range of motion your golf game, hones your tennis serve and tones your entire body," said Kellen Stennett, Club Pilates franchisee.

L.A.-based, Club Pilates, the largest and fastest-selling Pilates franchise in the U.S. with over 300 locations sold in 27 states, announces the February 24-26 Grand Opening of its first in-town Atlanta location at 2391 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305 in the Peachtree Battle Shopping Center, located in the heart of Buckhead.

Customers that sign up before and through the Grand Opening will receive 20% off the first month of membership, and free demonstration classes will be available to anyone interested in signing up. In addition to free demos, the Grand Opening weekend will include additional merchandise giveaways, Kale Me Crazy refreshments – as well as up to 25% off all merchandise.

This is the first of three planned units to open in the Atlanta metro area by franchisees Sheila Granda, Matt Omiatek and Kellen Stennett. The trio, who signed a 3-unit franchise deal with Club Pilates back in February 2016, have already secured their second, high-visibility and high-traffic location in the trendy area of Brookhaven. Their third location will be in Sandy Springs with a target opening of late 2017.

The Club Pilates Method, strengthens the body in the classical, reformer-based manner while offering elements of Barre, TRX, bootcamp, springboards and exo-chairs to ensure a challenging, yet invigorating workout. But it’s not just the equipment that makes the method so effective. Club Pilates trainers have a minimum of 500 hours of instructor training to ensure the highest level of expertise and instruction, whereas other Pilates brands often require the common 40 hours of instructor training.

True to its mission “Do Pilates. Do Life.,” Club Pilates strives to bring the benefits of Pilates to anyone seeking a fuller, healthier and more satisfying life. Whether it’s a beginner Pilates class, advanced Cardio Sculpt or anything in between, Club Pilates offers 7-day a week classes for all ages at any fitness level.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring reasonably-priced, reformer-based Pilates classes to Buckhead. Private Pilates instruction is not only expensive but has an elitist stigma attached to it,” says experienced franchisee, Kellen Stennett, along with business partners Sheila Granda and Matt Omiatek. “But the Club Pilates Method is not just for traditional Pilates enthusiasts. It’s for anyone looking to build strength, increase flexibility and improve range of motion. Improve your golf game, hone your tennis serve or just tone your entire body – this is a true workout in every sense of the word.”

Pilates, in general, focuses on bringing strength to the core muscles, and the result of this emphasis is flatter abs, a stronger back and more toned buttocks and thighs, without the muscle bulk associated with other forms of exercise. While mat-based Pilates provides some of these benefits, the Pilates reformer, the foundation of the Club Pilates Method, offers a whole new level of versatility – training every dynamic of the body in a myriad of ways with equipment that can be tailored to meet each and every fitness level. Reformer practitioners not only see improvements in overall strength, flexibility and balance but also in posture, bone-strength, coordination and sports-minded movement. Many people even find relief from pain associated with muscular imbalances, like chronic back aches.

For more information about Club Pilates, visit http://www.clubpilates.com/buckhead.

About Club Pilates

Founded in 2007 and franchising since 2012, Club Pilates is the nation’s largest and fastest-growing Pilates franchise. Class formats target a wide range of client needs from young to more senior and beginner to advanced. Club Pilates is the first studio to create a 500-hour Teacher Training Program designed to thoroughly and safely teach group Pilates apparatus classes along with TRX, Triggerpoint, and Barre. Club Pilates has already sold 300 territories throughout the United States. Its over 300 instructors provide a current annual rate of over 2 million workouts to tens of thousands of members.

For more information, visit:

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/clubpilatesbuckhead/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/clubpilatesbuckhead/

Corporate Website: http://www.clubpilates.com