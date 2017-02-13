The American Telemedicine Association (ATA) today announced its featured speakers for the Telehealth 2.0 Conference April 23-25 in Orlando, Fla. Speakers will share insights on how they utilize telehealth to advance medicine, healthcare and wellness. Attendees also will hear from healthcare pioneers from some of the world’s most recognized healthcare and technology organizations, including American Well, AARP, and Mercy Virtual.

Featured speakers include:

• Patrick Kennedy, Former Politician and Mental Health Advocate



Thomas L. Freidman, New York Times Foreign Affairs Reporter and Author

“There is perhaps no more important time than now to be on the leading edge of telehealth,” said ATA CEO Jonathan Linkous. “This year’s conference is the largest we’ve ever had, and it’s structured to educate and inspire. Attendees will explore and collaborate with industry leaders and colleagues, and what information they leave with can make a real impact on the lives of patients, their families and providers.”

Through a number of educational sessions, attendees will also hear from leading healthcare providers, hospitals, physicians, associations, regulators, fast-growing startups, technology companies and industry thought leaders who will explore where and how telehealth is being best leveraged to transform healthcare and improve patient outcomes.

Telehealth 2.0 attendees can expect to:



Gain insights about the top trends in telehealth

Better understand consumers’ desire for devices to help them improve their health and communicate more easily with their doctors

Learn how the latest technologies are lowering costs, improving services/reach and are reinventing healthcare

Explore the ATA Experience Zone by visiting an emergency room

See how doctors and healthcare systems are utilizing telehealth after hours to extend services 24/7 and are making it easier to reach patients who need them

See how Virtual Reality is being used to treat everything from mental illness to rehabilitation and beyond

The advanced registration rate for Telehealth 2.0 expires March 25, 2017. For more information about the Telehealth 2.0 Conference and to register, visit: http://www.ata2017.org.

About the American Telemedicine Association (ATA)

Established in 1993, ATA is a non-profit, membership-based association located in Washington DC. Comprised of a membership network of more than 10,000 industry leaders and healthcare professionals, ATA is the leading telehealth association helping to transform healthcare by improving the quality, equity, and affordability of healthcare throughout the world. ATA hosts the leading telehealth conference and trade show for technology innovation and networking. To learn more about the annual conference, go to: http://www.ata2017.org. To learn more about ATA, visit http://www.americantelemed.org.