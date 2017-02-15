KiwiTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Buster’s Buggy

KiwiTech, LLC, a startup accelerator and digital technology solutions company, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Buster’s Buggy, an app based ride-share marketplace dedicated to pet owners. As part of this relationship, KiwiTech will provide exclusive technology development capability to Buster’s Buggy.

Buster’s Buggy gives pet-owning population an easy, convenient and safe way to travel with their pets. The firm aims to make traveling with your pet more readily available and cost efficient. The partnership will enable Buster’s Buggy to build a powerful mobile platform for its pet-friendly rideshare services.

"We are delighted to form a strategic partnership with Buster’s Buggy," said Rakesh Gupta, Founder and CEO, KiwiTech. "Coupling KiwiTech’s extensive experience as a startup investor and deep expertise in established and emerging technologies with Buster’s Buggy’s vision of creating a better world for pets and their owners, we can create a revolutionary platform for the world to look up to."

"65% of U.S. households own a pet. But most taxi companies and rideshare drivers don’t allow pets in their vehicles. We created Buster’s Buggy to solve this problem,” said Aparna Srinivasan, Founder, Buster’s Buggy. “We are very pleased to have found a reliable partner in KiwiTech. This alliance will surely give us some extra ammunition to make the lives of pet owners easier.”

About KiwiTech

KiwiTech provides end-to-end digital technology solutions across a wide range of industries, including publishing, healthcare, media & entertainment, education, financial services, and government. It has quickly gained recognition as an innovator by investing in numerous early-stage startups and partnering with large enterprises. Leveraging world-class design and technology development capabilities and extensive expertise with content management and creation, KiwiTech enables companies to seamlessly add mobile to their technology stack. KiwiTech is based in Washington DC, with additional offices in New York and New Delhi. To learn more, visit http://www.kiwitech.com

About Buster’s Buggy

Busters Buggy is an app based ride-share marketplace that caters to the pet owning population. It provides users with a vehicle based on their pet information such as weight, animal type, etc. provided during the booking process. To learn more, visit http://www.bustersbuggy.com