Corra Group provides employment screening and due diligence background checks to companies in the automation and robotics industry," said Corra Group Co-Founder, Gordon Basichis.

Corra Group attended the recent ATX Automation Technology Show, in Anaheim, California. The show is billed as North America’s largest automation technology event and a “can’t miss experience.” On display are over 20,000 products in automation and robotics.

“Corra Group is headquartered in El Segundo, California, one of the central business centers for defense, aerospace, and advanced technology,” said Corra Group Co-Founder, Gordon Basichis. Our neighbors consist of largely innovative industries that have immediate and ancillary relationships to the emerging world of automation and robotics.

“The ATX Automation Technology Show offers insight and an invaluable learning experience into the innovations and players that comprise this very exciting industry. As a company that provides both employment screening and due diligence background checks to these corporate entities, both nationally and globally, we find it essential to understand what our clients will be needing presently and in the future. Plus, it is just so exciting to learn about the advanced technology that will change the way the world will do business in the future.”

Basichis pointed out that Corra Group is already servicing companies with a variety of background checks in this industry, to vet new hires and to assure compliance for government contracts and any stipulated partnerships where specific employment screening is mandated. He noted that the advancements in the industry will necessitate an increase in both domestic and international background checks.

“It was announced at the show that more than 300 thousand robots were sold around the world, in 2016,” said Basichis. “It was a record years. It was said that in five years, projections in sales are five to ten times that volume.

“With that kind of growth and the acceleration of sales in the automation and robotic industry, Corra Group will be capable of handling both the employment screening and due diligence background checks as these companies undergo the inevitable period of mergers and acquisitions,” said Basichis. “This is the future, and there is nothing like the present to get a jump start on the services that will be needed.”

BACKGROUND: Corra operates as Corra Group and Corra Global Research and specializes in employment screening and corporate research and due diligence. It is one of the few companies that will answer the phone. You can review the website at http://www.corragroup.com.