EarthBend, a premier value-added distributor of business telecommunications and IT solutions, today announced it has expanded its distribution portfolio to include hospitality phones from AEI Communications. The addition includes AEI’s complete line of IP and analog hospitality phones.

“The addition of AEI’s hotel phone solutions to EarthBend’s line card bolsters the range of hospitality technology options available to our channel partners and their customers,” said Ryan Donovan, EarthBend's General Manager and VP of Sales and Service. “AEI’s feature-rich hotel phones, combined with the EarthBend team’s extensive expertise in the hospitality industry, will serve to drive revenue growth for our partner network in this key vertical market.”

AEI’s extensive line of IP and analog phones, designed specifically for the hospitality industry, are compatible with existing analog and IP hotel communications infrastructures and all popular PBX systems, providing organizations with an easy migration path from analog to IP technology. AEI's phone families feature unified designs, enabling hotels to mix analog and IP phones with the same family look, to help ease the transition.

Unique and exclusive features of the AEI phones include:



Front desk or technician notification when a cordless handset is missing or not working

Line appearance indication with Bridge Line Appearance and Busy Lamp Field, to simplify call handling and management

Only one IP license required for up to 15 extensions on suite phones, creating licensing cost savings

Capability of conferencing IP extensions in a room

Emergency message broadcasting, enabling delivery of urgent communications, such as “Fire, please leave room immediately”

Intercom communication directly with a room to address emergency issues

Text messaging from admin directly to a single room or to multiple rooms

Link Layer Discovery Protocol for ease of installation

802.1x port-based access control for intrusion protection

Automatic provisioning via MAC address or room number for streamlined deployment

Dedicated AEI monitoring software that installs, monitors and maintains with live reporting

In addition to this readily available functionality, AEI offers feature customization to accommodate the unique business requirements of hospitality organizations.

“EarthBend is well-regarded for its proven expertise within the telecom space, and has demonstrated a strong focus on making best-in-class hospitality technology solutions available to its channel partners,” said Mario Jauregui, AEI Communications’ President and Chief Technology Officer. “We are excited to further expand the availability of our cutting-edge line of hospitality phones through EarthBend, and look forward to driving sales of these solutions with their network of resellers."

The AEI hospitality phones are now available from EarthBend Distribution, and interested resellers may email distributionsales(at)earthbend(dot)com or call 605-789-5700 for more information.

About EarthBend Distribution:

EarthBend has been distributing telephony peripherals and IT solutions to an extensive network of channel partners since 1993. As a value-added distributor, EarthBend delivers a broad portfolio of technology solutions from industry-leading vendors, nationally competitive pricing, and friendly, reliable pre- and post-sales support from its expert staff. EarthBend believes its team members make the difference in delivering the right solutions to resellers and their customers, and emphasizes a “human touch” in every interaction to drive best-in-class partner satisfaction and ongoing business value. For more information, please visit http://www.earthbenddistribution.com.

About AEI Communications:

AEI Communications Corp. is a California-based company, created to fulfill the global demand for technologically advanced analog and IP telephony solutions. AEI is a technology and service oriented company, dedicated to incorporating the latest and best technological advances into its families of products. AEI phones feature unified designs, and are compatible with existing analog and IP hotel communications infrastructures and all the popular PBX systems, offering an easy migrating path from analog to IP technology. AEI designs and manufactures its telephones in its own facilities, ensuring control over the complete process, from design conception to production and every step in between. AEI has the two largest hospitality installations of IP telephones in the world, at the Sands in Singapore, and at the Aria MGM in Las Vegas. For more information, please visit http://www.aeicommunications.com.