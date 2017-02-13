“We listen to our guests and are always looking at how to bring superior value to our customers,” said Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

Best Western® Hotels & Resorts is welcoming the arrival of springtime early this year, with a new promotional offer. The promotion is giving Best Western Rewards® (BWR®) members the opportunity to earn a $10 Best Western Travel Card® for every stay within North America. Valid from February 13 through April 30, 2017, all BWR guests – regardless of membership level – will receive this instant reward.

On the heels of BWR’s program refresh, this $10 virtual gift card represents the instant value Best Western provides to its loyal customers. Use ‘em, gift ‘em, stack ‘em – guests can use the $10 reward towards their next stay, gift it to a loved one, or stack up the rewards and use them for an upcoming summer vacation.

Best Western is putting some extra money in its guests’ pockets this travel season, and there are no limits to the fun that awaits. And, there are no limitations to the number of stays guests can complete during this period to take advantage of the offer.

“We listen to our guests and are always looking at how to bring superior value to our customers,” said Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “Our recent enhancements to BWR are focused on bringing even more great value to our customers with tangible instant rewards, additional perks for our elite members, and a new digital membership card. These new benefits make our program a best in class rewards program, just in time for the busy spring travel season.”

Best Western recently announced the revamp of its BWR program, outlining the enriched benefits members can look forward to. The enhanced benefits illustrate Best Western’s commitment to bringing “real value” to it guests, in comparison to industry competitors. BWR reward redemption begins at a lower point level requirement relative to other hotel brands, and free nights earned can be redeemed at any Best Western branded hotel worldwide, with no blackout dates.

Top-Ranked, Rich Rewards

BWR is the only loyalty program in the industry where points never expire and BWR members have access to the richest promotions in the industry. Reward redemption begins at a lower point level requirement relative to industry competitors, and free nights earned can be redeemed at any Best Western branded hotel worldwide, with no blackout dates. Additionally, members have access to special rates – up to 10% off on every night and free night redemptions count toward attaining elite tiers. Finally, members are able to earn gift cards from some of the most popular shopping, entertainment, gas, and airline partners.

Instant Enrollment, Instant Rewards

As part of the BWR refresh, members are given instant rewards and gratification on every stay. Additionally, the Status Match…No Catch® program allows members to instantly have their status matched with other hotel loyalty programs upon enrollment.

Elite Members, Elite Rewards

In addition to enjoying the perks and benefits of BWR, elite members also receive elite rewards. Upon arrival elite members are given a choice of a “Thank You” gift or bonus points. Additionally, they receive a 10% discount for all free night redemptions. Finally, Best Western hotels provide guaranteed free nights for Diamond and Diamond select members at properties with availability.

Additionally, the new digital membership card allows BWR guests to simply and conveniently access their membership number, point balance, current tier level and exclusive deals and offers.

These new benefits, combined with the lowest free night redemption threshold in the industry, let travelers maximize their stays across all seven Best Western brands.

BWR’s new tagline – Go.Get.Rewarded. – demonstrates Best Western’s commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience through a simplified, meaningful and rapid rewards program.

For more information on the spring promotion, please visit bestwestern.com/spring.

For more information on BWR and to sign up, please visit bestwestern.com/rewards.

About Best Western Hotels & Resorts:

