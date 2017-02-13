Cybereason, developers of the most effective Total Endpoint Protection Platform including EDR & Next-Gen AV, today announced the launch of its newest version of RansomFree, the company’’s free, anti-ransomware protection software. Designed for use by consumers and small businesses, RansomFree 2.2.3.0 detects and stops more than 99 percent of ransomware strains from encrypting files. Cybereason also announced that more than 100,000 installations of RansomFree have taken place since the launch in December. Visit Cybereason at RSA Conference 2017, booth #2527, Moscone South, to learn more about RansomFree and the company’s Total Endpoint Protection Platform.

“I've seen and responded to many ransomware cases on campus. As a software engineer, I even tried to build a solution myself to address the ransomware problem. I'm excited that Cybereason has built RansomFree to address this rampant problem and I look forward to dealing with fewer ransomware cases in the future,” said George G, an engineer at a major university in the midwest.

“Seamless - silent - safe - secure - solid. This is the way RansomFree installs and works. It looks for specific heuristics in downloaded progs/apps that you have no direct control over and hooks them BEFORE they damage your system. Ransomware is the nastiest malware you can unwittingly pick up. Protect yourself with this small, robust product,” said Donald P, Edmonton.

RansomFree is the ideal and free anti-ransomware solution for consumers and every small business, including: law and doctor’s offices, police and fire departments, accounting firms, schools, small colleges, universities and every mom-and-pop business. It uses behavioral analytics and proprietary deception techniques to target the core behaviors typical in ransomware attacks. Once RansomFree detects ransomware attempting to encrypt files, it immediately stops the process. In addition to protecting the PC on which it is installed, RansomFree stops ransomware from encrypting network shared drives.

Even newly emerging strains of ransomware have been caught by RansomFree, thanks to its behavioral detection approach. It caught and protected against new Spora and Dharma ransomware attacks a few days after the first incidents were witnessed, proving its effectiveness in providing out of the box detection against new strains of ransomware without the need to update.

Key upgrades to version 2.2.3.0 include:



Behavioral detection improvements and fine-tuning – Cybereason has analyzed data collected about new ransomware types and improved its behavioral detection engine.

Deception method improvements – Version 2.2.3.0 adds and improves RansomFree’s multi-layered deception technology, which now includes techniques to deceive ransomware software, which tries to bypass or evade RansomFree.

Smaller footprint, less impact on machines - Not only has RansomFree become more sophisticated, it now consumes less disk space, reducing its footprint from 100MB to 10MB.

RansomFree effectively blocks dozens of highly prevalent ransomware types, including Locky, Cryptowall, TeslaCrypt, Jigsaw and Cerber. Since its the launch, RansomFree has proven effective in blocking additional ransomware variants, including: AdamLocker, Badencript, CryptConsole, Crysis/Dharma, Globe, Spora, Tilde, Xmas, Zcrypt, Manifesto, Hakuna Matata, Mamba, Princess Locker, Telecrypt, Goldeneye and Derialock.

"Ransom demands have recently evolved rapidly to a very disconcerting degree. Attackers are now asking victims to infect their friends and colleagues instead of paying a ransom. I believe it's just a matter of time until we witness the next step in this evolution. Attackers truly hold the victim hostage, or rather their files, and can really demand anything they want depending upon how valuable the files are being held hostage,” said Yoel Eilat, senior product manager, Cybereason.

“RansomFree’s popularity has us maintaining an aggressive updated schedule. The response to our product has been overwhelmingly positive and we are excited about sharing a free product globally that is helping to stamp out this epidemic,” said Uri Sternfeld, lead researcher, Cybereason. “Our goal is to rid the world of ransomware and we will track known and unknown ransomware and will keep delivering game-changing, lightweight, non-intrusive technology to help consumers and small business owners, those most susceptible to cyberattacks.”

RansomFree works on PCs running Windows 7, 8 and 10, Windows 2010 R2 and Windows 2008 R2. To learn more about RansomFree and download the product, visit: https://ransomfree.cybereason.com/

How Can Consumers and Small Businesses Combat Ransomware Attacks?

A number of practical and preventative steps can be taken to protect against ransomware, including:

Regularly backup important files and verify that the backups can be restored.

Keep your operating system and browser up-to-date.

Remove Java and Flash plug-ins, as they tend to be vulnerable and often exploited by attackers.

Never download software from dubious websites.

Be cautious with email attachments and links. Do not open an attachment or click on a link that appears suspicious.

Use an anti-ransomware tool, like RansomFree.

Cybereason has received many awards and accolades since its founding. Recently, Cybereason was the only cybersecurity company named to Built in Boston’s 2017 ‘50 Watch’ list. Cybereason was recently named the ‘2017 Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company’ by the Cyber Excellence Awards. Cyber Defense Magazine named Cybereason 'The Hot Company in Incident Response' for 2017 and its Total Endpoint Protection Platform was named 'The Cutting Endpoint Security Solution for 2017.’' CEO Lior Div was a 2016 EY Entrepreneur of the Year New England Finalist. Computer Reseller News recognized Cybereason for having one of the 16 ‘hottest’ products launched at Black Hat 2016. And Dark Reading named the company one of the ‘20 Cyber Security Startups to Watch in 2016.’

About Cybereason:

Cybereason is the leader in endpoint protection, offering endpoint detection and response, next-generation antivirus, and managed monitoring services. Founded by elite intelligence professionals born and bred in offense-first hunting, Cybereason gives enterprises the upper hand over cyber adversaries. The Cybereason platform is powered by a custom-built in-memory graph, the only truly automated hunting engine anywhere. It detects behavioral patterns across every endpoint and surfaces malicious operations in an exceptionally user-friendly interface. Cybereason is privately held and headquartered in Boston with offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo.

