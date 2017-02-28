One Connected Community (OCC) interviews 30 millennial shoppers to identify key pain points, winning innovation and those ideas that fall flat across digital and physical customer touch points - with some surprise findings.

Whether it's honing in on what your customer wants, or creating an unforgettable, personal experience, one thing is clear - the customer will rule in 2017.

For all retailers, it's never been more important to meet and surpass the expectations of today’s, and tomorrow’s customers.

OCC's newly published customer interviews offer invaluable insight into where retailers must invest time; money and energy to deliver customer experiences that truly stand-out.

The video summarises three key themes across the 30 customer interviews, including:

1) WI-FI frustrations

2) Touch Screen Maps

3) The Human touch

OCC's newly published video; "Three simple Ideas to make shopping better for your customers" is available to watch in full here: http://www.oneconnectedcommunity.co.uk/occ-video-customer-interviews

The OCC video identifies a distinctive customer journey, one that see-saws between online and offline (i.e. mobile, to store).

This means retailers must connect with customers across different channels simultaneously and seamlessly – a huge theme throughout OCC’s on-going research. For example, shoppers should be able to browse products in-store, check the features on mobile, purchase the product on the ecommerce site and finally pick it up at the store (of their choice).

As Mike Lynskey, Retail Specialist, Microsoft says: "The ability to reach customers in the most critical moments is what separates a run-of-the-mill retailer from a memorable one."

Right now, it’s crucial to recognise and understand the customer journey across all touch points. To drive customers into your store, rather than a competitor’s store, it's vitally important to make every aspect of the customer experience a little bit better.

OCC's newly published video includes a range of customers, providing invaluable insight to help all retailers deliver successful innovation in-store, online and mobile.

Watch the full OCC video here to get unique and timely customer insights now:

http://www.oneconnectedcommunity.co.uk/occ-video-customer-interviews

George Kiley at One Connected Community says: "In today’s highly competitive marketplace, retailers can’t afford to miss out on timely feedback. This video provides original, authentic and fresh insight from those who matter most - your customer."

About OCC

Specialist consultancy, workshops and research on the role of people, processes and technology in customer experience, transformation and outcome driven innovation.

Our partners research and share inspirational stories that highlight how technology and engaging customer experiences make a real difference to the bottom line.

We invite the most influential figures to challenge, transform and define the future of customer experience across industry-leading talks, round tables, whitepapers and short-form video content.

Founded on a social enterprise model, since 2013, proceeds support London’s young adults who have learning disabilities.