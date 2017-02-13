Following our recent investments made with Transcriptic, Peerwith and IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, we will continue to expand the existing Digital Science portfolio through organic growth and appropriate future acquisitions

Holtzbrinck Digital - the investment arm of the digital research, science and education focused Holtzbrinck Publishing Group has today announced a series of appointments to position the company for additional growth, following a strong financial year and a number of recent investments in Europe and North America.

Markus Schunk, CEO of Holtzbrinck Digital has appointed Daniel Hook to the role of Chief Executive Officer, Digital Science, effective immediately. Digital Science is a leading international technology and knowledge company serving the information and data needs of the research and scientific communities. Hook previously held the title of Managing Director. Fedor Zeyer, who joined Digital Science from academic publisher Springer Nature last year, will join Holtzbrinck Digital as Chief Financial Officer from 1st May 2017. Michael Hock, the former Managing Director of Holtzbrinck Digital, based in Munich, will leave the company.

Hook has also announced the establishment of a refreshed senior leadership structure, with renewed or confirmed roles and responsibilities.



Jon Treadway, now has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer, to work alongside Hook; previously he held the role of Director of Operational Strategy with Digital Science for the last 18 months.

Steve Scott, Director of Portfolio is now responsible for Digital Science’s portfolio investments, supporting founders and entrepreneurs through product and business model validation to launch and growth.

Lisa Hulme, has joined the company as Director of Global Communications, following a period of four years advising and consulting for Digital Science.

Tracey Flashman has been appointed as Global HR Lead, based in London. She will join in March from global private telecommunications company, Telefonica.

Markus Schunk, CEO of Holtzbrinck Digital, said: "I look forward to working even more closely with Daniel Hook, Fedor Zeyer and the Digital Science team as it continues to flourish. Following our recent investments made with Transcriptic, Peerwith and IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, we will continue to expand the existing Digital Science portfolio through organic growth and appropriate future acquisitions. I would like to express my sincere thanks to Michael Hock, for his utmost commitment and valuable contribution in recent years and I wish him the very best for his future challenges".

Welcoming the appointments, Daniel Hook, CEO at Digital Science added, “I am honoured to lead Digital Science as CEO. It is rare that anyone has an opportunity to fundamentally change the ways in which researchers, institutions, funders and governments interact with data to fulfil the needs of an increasingly complex information landscape. The key senior appointments and promotions that we are announcing will continue to bring a wealth of leadership and experience to our international business.”

*Notes to Editors*

About Digital Science

Digital Science is a technology company serving the needs of scientific and research communities, at the laboratory bench or in a research setting. It invests in and incubates scientific software companies that simplify the research cycle, making more time for discovery. Its portfolio companies and investments include a host of leading and admired brands including: Altmetric, BioRAFT, Figshare, Overleaf, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Peerwith, ReadCube, TetraScience, Transcriptic, Symplectic and ÜberResearch. It is operated by global media company, Holtzbrinck Publishing Group.

For more information, visit http://www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on Twitter.

About Holtzbrinck Publishing Group

Holtzbrinck Publishing Group is an international media company active in science and education, consumer book publishing, trade publishing, newspaper and magazines, as well as electronic media and services. Holtzbrinck Digital combines the internet holdings of the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group. The company acts as a strategic management holding that actively leads its portfolio of companies made up of high-growth and market-leading online businesses, and helps them to develop.

For more information, please visit: http://www.holtzbrinck-digital.com

