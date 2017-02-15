The magic of Lingokids Live is that parents actually get the feeling that their kids are part of a class, a traditional format that parents everywhere can relate to

Lingokids continues making strides in the early language learning market with a series of product releases that help deepen and expand the learning experience for young children.

The company has gotten off to a strong start in 2017 with its newly released version of Lingokids 4.0 that incorporates two key new features. With the new version, Lingokids has introduced a brand new kids mode that consists of a polished new player-type look where children are presented with activities in a personalized stream based on machine-learning algorithms. The company had been testing the algorithms in beta and has now introduced this new format which brings a very intuitive interface for the children where they can follow the recommended flow but also explore with the activity slider that learns about their profile to present them with specific activities to help maximize their engagement and learning outcomes.

“Although Lingokids is primarily designed to bring the best possible experience for children to learn at home, Lingokids has many educator friendly resources which make it a strong bridge between home and teacher-led learning at school” adds Cristobal Viedma, CEO of Lingokids.

The new interface is part of an overarching strategy to help kids learn at home which explains the second key launch by Lingokids: Lingokids Live. To help reinforce the app-based experience, the company has released this innovative group video-class service in which parents can sign up their kids for live group video classes with native teachers. The group classes are led by trained teachers that engage the kids with fun, active learning activities in half hour sessions with a variety of games and songs that help the kids to absorb the learning in a fresh format. At the end of each class the parents receive feedback from the teacher and can interact with the other families in the group.

“The magic of Lingokids Live is that parents actually get the feeling that their kids are part of a class, a traditional format that parents everywhere can relate to, with an actual teacher giving feedback and homework while the kids interact amongst each other, just like friends at a physical school” describes Marieta Viedma, cofounder of Lingokids.

By incorporating live group classes into the primarily self-directed learning experience, Lingokids is seeing increased app usage, a higher retention rate from higher quality users which comes from a combination of the teacher-led reinforcement and the types of users which the service attracts, families which are highly engaged with the child’s learning. Lingokids hopes that by creating a shared experience with the teacher and parents the focus on learning English takes on a more central role in the families’ lives where the child is the number one beneficiary.