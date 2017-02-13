Forward Air Selects nuDeliverIt for Real-Time Delivery Tracking

"We are excited to automate the entire pick-up and delivery process and gain the advantages the nuDeliverIt solution will deliver for our business." - Glenn Adelaar, CIO, Forward Air

NuVizz, a leading-edge enterprise mobile logistics and on demand crowd solution provider, today announces that Forward Air, a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market, has selected the nuDeliverIt mobile delivery tracking solution, following an extensive competitive review. With nuDeliverIt, Forward Air will have real-time visibility to deliveries in transit and electronic proof of delivery support to provide the critical and timely supply chain information to customers.



Forward Air serves the wholesale transportation community - logistics companies, freight forwarders, integrated air cargo carriers, passenger and cargo airlines, and non-traditional shippers.



"Customers desire not just visibility into their deliveries but the ability to know where their service provider is at any point on the pick up or delivery route. This requires real-time data capture," said Glenn Adelaar, CIO, Forward Air. "We are excited to automate the entire pick-up and delivery process and gain the advantages the nuDeliverIt solution will deliver for our business."



"Having an enterprise grade solution with flexible configuration translates to an innovative, flexible and powerful solution for distribution and logistics partners," said Anantha Rao, CTO, nuVizz. "Working with nationally recognized companies, like Forward Air, to enable further delivery efficiencies and visibility consistency with nuDeliverIt is humbling and exciting."



nuDeliverIt enhancements to Forward Air's distribution services include:

¥ Carrier network management (asset, non-asset, contractor or sub-contractor)

¥ Single dashboard view providing real-time visual summary of events

¥ Real-time tracking

¥ Capture electronic documentation: POD (proof of delivery) and BOL (bill of lading)

¥ Instant electronic signature confirmation and in-app photos for cargo condition capture

¥ Integration with Forward Air 's internal systems

Whether it is a traditional EDI or a Web based solution, nuDeliverIt provides support for both systems as part of its standard out-of-the-box cloud implementation.



About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation has four principal segments: Expedited LTL, Expedited Truckload Services ("TLX"), Intermodal and Pool Distribution.

The Expedited LTL segment provides time-definite transportation services to the North American deferred air freight market. The company's expedited LTL service operates a comprehensive national network for time-definite surface transportation of expedited ground freight. Expedited LTL service offers local pick-up and delivery and scheduled surface transportation of cargo as a cost effective, reliable alternative to air transportation. Other services include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. Expedited LTL transportation services are provided through a network of terminals located at or near airports in the United States and Canada.

Forward Air's TLX segment provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, and maximum security and temperature-controlled logistics services. This expedited service utilizes a dedicated fleet of team owner-operators, some team company drivers as well as third party transportation providers. The TLX segment provides full truckload service in the United States and Canada.

The Intermodal segment offers container and intermodal drayage services primarily within the U.S. Midwest region to and from ports and rail heads. This segment also provides dedicated contract and Container Freight Station ("CFS") warehouse and handling services.

Pool Distribution services are offered throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest and Southwest continental United States. Pool Distribution involves managing high-frequency handling and distribution of time-sensitive product to numerous destinations in specific geographic regions. For additional information: http://www.forwardair.com

About nuDeliverIt

nuDeliverIt is an easy-to-use app for iOS/Android and is ideal for carriers, couriers, shippers and 3PLs seeking real-time visibility and automation for the entire delivery process.

For more information, visit http://www.nudeliverit.com

About nuVizz, Inc.

Established in 2011, nuVizz is a leading-edge enterprise mobile logistics and on demand workforce solutions management provider. The company's mission is to mobilize entire delivery processes, enable enterprise crowd workforce delivery and create new delivery business models enabled by mobile technology.

nuVizz builds mobile applications for companies across the following vertical industries: CPG/Retail/Transportation/Healthcare/Oil and Gas and Healthcare offering targeted user-friendly mobile applications from distribution centers to store to customers.

nuVizz solutions: nuDeliverIt is an easy-to-use app for iOS/Android and is ideal for carriers, couriers, shippers, auto haulers and 3PLs seeking real-time visibility and automation for the entire delivery process. WellRyde offers intuitive and powerful Uber-like passenger ride management ideal for Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers, concierge and taxi services in a simple mobile app. WorkLLama is the patented revolutionary on demand staffing solution.

The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has offices in India and Latin America.

For more information, visit http://www.nuvizz.com.

