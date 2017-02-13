J.D. Byrider in Rolla, MO “We are excited to serve Rolla and the surrounding communities partnering with this great company,” said Lawrence West.

Rolla area residents that have credit challenges and need help getting back on their feet have another option for purchasing reliable cars, thanks to J.D. Byrider. The nation’s largest network of buy here pay here dealerships has just opened a new location in Rolla at 2603 N. Bishop Ave.

Learn more, about this proven program that has helped over 1.2 million people, and to view inventory click here: http://www.jdbyrider.com/used-car-dealerships/rolla/rolla

This is the first J.D. Byrider for local franchise owner Lawrence West. This location will be part of the West Family Motors family, which has a 60-year history of community involvement and has recently supported organizations such as the Rolla Cancer Gala Fundraiser, St James Veterans Home, Phelps County School Parent Teacher Organization, and countless other local causes.

“For more than 27 years, J.D. Byrider has built its reputation on providing quality vehicles for those who have less than perfect credit,” said Lawrence West. “We are excited to serve Rolla and the surrounding communities partnering with this great company.”

The new facility will offer four service bays for low-cost onsite maintenance, $9.99 oil changes for customers and a 24 month/24,000 mile limited warranty with a $25 deductible included on all vehicles. All vehicles are fully reconditioned, serviced and include a clean title verification. According to West, “These customer benefits are all designed to help keep our customers on the road affordably” The dealership will initially employ 10 people with room to grow.

J.D. Byrider’s in-house financing staff will work closely with customers to put them in a position to help improve their credit scores by reporting all timely payments to Equifax®, Experian® and TransUnion® credit bureaus.

“Lawrence West is an exceptional operator and will serve our customers well in the Rolla, MO market,” said Tom Welter, Vice President of Franchising for J.D. Byrider. “He understands the value proposition as it relates to our business model and the customers he will serve. This is our second opening in Missouri this year for J.D. Byrider, previously opening Joplin in January. Our customers know and trust our brand and the West family is ready to serve their automotive needs in Rolla. We are thrilled to have Lawrence and his team on board.”

About J.D. Byrider

J.D. Byrider is the nation’s leading franchised used car sales and finance dealership. The company was founded in 1989 to serve customers with special auto financing needs, and to ensure they receive the same quality service in every J.D. Byrider dealership. With over 1.2 million customers matched with quality, affordable vehicles that are inspected, computer tested, serviced and reconditioned at our on-site service centers, the company continues to focus on reliability and customer satisfaction in all of its 167 locations. Visit http://www.jdbyrider.com to learn more.