Park XE15 AFM, a powerfully versatile atomic force microscope featuring a unique MultiSample™ scan, with the ability to automatically image and measure up to nine individual samples With SmartScan mode, the AFM automatically does the frequency sweep and intelligently decides on the best amplitude/frequency setting and the images are as impressive as if they were done by an expert AFM user.

Park Systems, a leader in Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) since 1997 just announced that Park SmartScan, a powerful AFM operating software that drastically boosts productivity with single click reliable nanoscale images, is now available on Park XE series AFMs. SmartScan completely automatizes all of the functions of setting up and taking the image once done manually by the operator producing high quality nanoscale imaging in auto mode in five times the normal speed.

“One of the key differentiators for Park Systems is their proprietary SmartScan™ technology that allows any researcher to make high resolution accurate images without AFM expertise, and often five times faster for a comparable quality image than done by an expert,” said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Mariano Kimbara. “The company’s diverse and powerful range of AFM products highlights their zeal to innovate and embrace the challenge to continuously extend the capabilities of nanoscale microscopy in a landscape that is rapidly evolving.” Park Systems was awarded the Frost & Sullivan 2016 Global Enabling Technology Award for introducing SmartScan and other advanced technologies to support the advanced use of AFM across many industries.

Park SmartScan is now available on Park XE series products which include a wide range of Atomic Force Microscopes for every industry need from Park XE15, large multi sample, shared lab AFM to Park XE7, affordable research grade AFM. With SmartScan added to a long list of remarkable features, Park XE series set the standard for value-driven AFM products that offer accurate and reliable imaging for multiple sample sizes and a vast array of industry scan modes. Customers that use Park AFM have overwhelming positive response to SmartScan.

“SmartScan offers great advantages to novice AFM users because it is so easy to produce a simple non-contact mode topography image,” comments Sibel Leblebici an opto electronic researcher at the Molecular Foundry of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory where they use Park AFM equipment to explore the development of next generation light harvesting materials including perovskite. “We rely heavily on the PinPoint scan mode for conductive AFM. The ability to see a representative approach-retract curve performed in the PinPoint mode makes it much easier to select parameters to perform a high quality conductive AFM measurement. The user interface in SmartScan is much easier to use because it is more intuitive and as a result, training new AFM users is much easier.”

“With SmartScan mode, the AFM automatically does the frequency sweep and intelligently decides on the best amplitude/frequency setting and the images are as impressive as if they were done by an expert AFM user, which makes my research even better,” comments Jimmin Kim from Rutgers University.

SmartScan will enhance the existing Park XE products by offering FastApproach™ to get the Z-stage very close to the sample at shortest time period, safely and AdaptiveScan™ to obtain the top quality image at much faster scan speed typically up to five times than conventional methods. The new scanning speeds will greatly enhance the productivity in both academic research using Park XE7 and in manufacturing defect review and analysis process using Park XE15 equipment.

About Park Systems

