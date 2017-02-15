International Protein Debuts on Amazon.com

International Protein, an Australian company dedicated to creating and distributing nutritional and body building supplements with high-quality, proven ingredients, announced its line of superior fitness and protein products is now available on Amazon.com.

International Protein products are known to boost sports performance, enhance recovery rates, support better muscle growth, assist with weight control and increase overall protein intake for sporting and nutritional reasons. All of the company’s products have been designed by award-winning bodybuilder and food scientist Christine Envall, who uses the supplements herself to prepare for her fitness competitions.

“I am so excited to announce that International Protein supplements are now more widely available than ever before, thanks to this new sales partnership with Amazon.com,” said Envall. “This supplement has been tailor-made for athletes of all levels to maximize their results, making use of only the best-tasting and best-quality ingredients.”

The company’s flavors now available on Amazon include Choc Banana, Chocolate Truffle, Strawberry, Vanilla, Cookies and Cream, and Turkish Delight Protein Synergy 5. All of these protein powders provide a tasty beverage while maximizing results for workouts. Each blend of Protein Synergy 5 contains five proteins with an outstanding amino acid profile that exerts the maximum recovery effects and anabolic growth. These ultra-fast, fast, medium, and slow-release proteins deliver a constant supply of amino acids into the body to create the best possible muscle growth and a high level of balance in nitrogen levels.

A single 40-gram serving of one of these products contains approximately 33 grams of protein from whey isolate, whey concentrate, whey peptides, micellar casein and egg albumen. All proteins were selected for their synergistic, natural amino acid profile and their excellent absorption rates, particularly the amino-charged whey protein isolate (WPI), the most delicious whey to boost nutrition and re-charge your system after each use.

“As a bodybuilder myself, it was extremely important to me to create products that I would take myself,” said Envall. “What’s good enough for me to sell to others should be good enough for me personally, and I truly believe we have developed an outstanding product. Now, it is more available than ever before for customers across North America.”

For more information about International Protein, visit http://www.international-protein.com.