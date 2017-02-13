CareSeed Achieves NCQA Measure Certification℠ for HEDIS® 2017

Past News Releases RSS

CareSeed, LLC, a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare solutions, today announced that its Forecast™ software application has successfully completed NCQA Measure Certification℠ for HEDIS® 2017. The certification demonstrates that Forecast produces results meeting NCQA’s standards and validation requirements for 75 HEDIS quality measures.

CareSeed supports healthcare clients with services and software focused on quality improvement and HEDIS reporting. The Forecast solution allows health plans to calculate measure results, analyze trends, and achieve quality improvement goals with best-practice tools and methodologies. "Each year, health plans struggle to keep pace with the ever-changing landscape of quality measurement. Forecast provides the advanced analytics and integration required to improve quality of care while being mindful of resource utilization," said Thomas Mueller, CareSeed CEO.

The Forecast platform offers certified measure results and member detail for annual HEDIS reporting, as well as identifying prospective care gaps that drive quality improvement. Forecast provides member and provider drill-down to track and engage health plan members and practitioners toward achieving improved health outcomes. When implementing a solution for this mission-critical task, it is important to partner with a team, such as CareSeed’s, that is committed to the project as if it were their own.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. Since its introduction in 1993, the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) has evolved to become the gold standard in managed care performance measurement. Automating testing logic increases the rigor of HEDIS measure review and improves accuracy of reporting measures that are based on complex software logic.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). NCQA Measure Certification℠ is a service mark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).