Executive search firm, Slone Partners, announces the placement of Matt Posard, as President and Chief Commercial Officer with GenePeeks. Matt is a veteran life sciences and molecular diagnostics executive with extensive commercialization experience.

GenePeeks is a computational genomics company focused on identifying inherited disease risk in future generations. In his new role, Matt will be responsible for leading the commercialization of its products and services as the company enters its next important growth phase.

“We are grateful to the talented team at Slone Partners for successfully helping us fill this critical role,” said Anne Morriss, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of GenePeeks. “Matt has an outstanding track record of commercializing novel technologies, which is instrumental to our growth and success of our mission to help reduce a child’s risk of inheriting a genetic disease.”

Prior to joining GenePeeks, Mr. Posard has held several leadership roles with innovative organizations including Illumina, Alere and Trovagene. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Quantitative Economics and Decision Science from the University of California, San Diego.

About Slone Partners

Founded in 2000, Slone Partners is a premier executive search firm that specializes in recruitment for the diagnostics, life science tools, clinical trials, contract research, healthcare information technology and laboratory testing industries with offices in Boston, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco.