Wyldewood Cellars Products Now Available on RonnieColemanNutrition.com

Wyldewood Cellars, a family-owned winery and vineyard in Peck, Kansas known for its high-quality natural elderberry concentrate and wide selection of award-winning wines, announced its products are now available for purchase on RonnieColemanNutrition.com, a popular website for nutritional products.

Over the years, Wyldewood has earned over 500 International awards for its 40-plus wine varieties. The company has also achieved tremendous acclaim for its Elderberry Concentrate, a 100 percent pure, natural elderberry product without any added alcohol, preservatives or sugars. Now the product is available on RonnieColemanNutrition.com, which has become a go-to site for people interested in healthy living.

“We are thrilled to announce our new sales partnership with RonnieColemanNutrition.com,” said Dr. John Brewer, co-founder of Wyldewood Cellars. “Our Elderberry Concentrate has achieved outstanding levels of popularity already, and our ability to sell it through a new channel will only serve to make it more popular. This is a healthy, all-natural, delicious product that people of all ages will be able to enjoy.”

Elderberry Concentrate is a popular addition to other beverages, and can even be used as a partial substitute for lemon juice in recipes. It is completely free of pesticides, sugar and alcohol, making it popular among health-conscious consumers who are looking for a flavorful new way to enhance their diet. Not only does the concentrate maintain the true elderberry taste, but it also features the deep purple color that closely resembles the actual flesh of the fruit, thanks to minimal processing of the berries.

Elderberries also feature many important natural nutritional substances, such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, polyphenols, anthocyanins, quercertin, rutin and more.

“We are pleased to be able to expand our product availability to a site that already has such a tremendous following of people who know and care about their health and nutrition,” said Dr. Brewer. “We look forward to being able to reach out to more people than ever before to give them a tasty new way to live healthy.”

For more information about Wyldewood Cellars, visit http://www.wyldewoodcellars.com.