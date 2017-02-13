OnBase Logo OnBase will support the business needs of today with strategic technology that will help to continue North Star Mutual's digital transformation trajectory into the future.

North Star Mutual Insurance Company, a regional insurance company writing over $390 million in seven Midwestern states, has selected OnBase by Hyland, a single enterprise information platform, to support its digital enterprise strategy. The mutual insurer, which partners with nearly 1,300 independent agencies, will convert from its current document management system due to the rich features and impressive potential of OnBase.

Phase one of North Star Mutual’s OnBase implementation will commence with the conversion of existing underwriting and claims image data structures and workflow processes. Already a paperless organization, North Star will enhance data collection from documents using OnBase Advanced Capture. Once converted, these enhancements will allow for automated routing and other process improvements, helping the insurer achieve greater efficiency.

“Our prior document management solution focused primarily on storing and retrieving documents but failed to deliver advanced processing, valuable reporting or analytics capabilities,” said Jon Brower, senior vice president of information technology at North Star Mutual Insurance. “OnBase will help us achieve our automation and growth strategies by granting greater insight and visibility into our data and processes, allowing us to work more efficiently.”

After completing the first phase, North Star Mutual plans to expand OnBase throughout the enterprise, focusing phase two on automating additional processes within its underwriting and claims departments and accelerating back office operations in accounts payable, expense tracking and possibly human resources.

“North Star Mutual is transitioning from simply archiving documents to now activating them; turning information into insights,” said Cara McFarlane, global insurance marketing portfolio manager at Hyland. “OnBase will support the business needs of today with strategic technology that will help to continue their digital transformation trajectory into the future.”

About OnBase by Hyland

OnBase is a single enterprise information platform for managing content, processes and cases deployed via mobile, on-premises or in the Hyland Cloud. Providing enterprise content management (ECM), case management, business process management (BPM), records management and capture all on a single platform, OnBase transforms organizations around the globe by empowering them to become more agile, efficient and effective. Enterprise cloud-based sharing capability for the OnBase platform is available with our complementary offering, ShareBase by Hyland.

Seamless integrations with policy, billing and claims management systems speed processing times across the entire insurance lifecycle from underwriting to claims, increasing the quality and efficiency of work and customer service. Using OnBase, nearly 600 carriers have achieved results by increasing profitability through accurate and consistent underwriting decisions while decreasing response times and costs associated with claims. For more information about OnBase’s solutions for the insurance industry, please visit OnBase.com/Insurance.