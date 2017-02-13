Bukwild, a digital strategy and design agency, today revealed that the website designed by the agency for the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival handled more than 2 million sessions in the first 48 hours of launch and, through improved content planning and enhanced flows, drove down user trip planning time by 37-percent.

Bukwild was tapped by Coachella parent company Goldenvoice to overhaul the festival’s digital presence on both the front and back end and implement significant design and functional improvements.

“Given the value and preciousness of the Coachella brand, we knew that the digital presence we would create needed to be incredibly smart while emphasizing a look and feel that is luxurious and effortless,” said Ryan Vanni, CEO of Bukwild. “The results speak for themselves. Packaged inside a rich and beautiful design, the new site has proven capable of handling massive amounts of traffic and helping users find what they need quickly and efficiently.”

Bukwild’s mandate included a refresh of the aesthetic of Coachella’s web presence as well as improving online ticket sales and support, lead-up event planning and on-site navigation. Bukwild performed hands-on user testing of initial concepts with students from the UC Davis Design Group who fell directly into Coachella's target audience. The crucial feedback collected during this process led to the creation a modular system of guides, which could be constantly reordered depending on what information was most critical at any given moment to feed the user the content that they needed at that moment.

Bukwild worked directly with Goldenvoice’s technical team to ensure that all of the infrastructural details surrounding a site expected to maintain uptime with 2 million users visiting in 2 days worked. The agency also developed a mobile version of the site to extend availability to users in any environment.

The 2017 Coachella Festival will take place in April. To view the site, please visit http://www.coachella.com.

