”Our Payment App is the beginning of future Apps that will enhance the patient and client’s experience by providing reports, dashboards and client portals, each customized for the individual hospital/health system.” said Rick Masterson, President, MDS

MDS, a nationally recognized healthcare revenue cycle leader, has launched a new Mobile App.

The free app provides patients a convenient and secure method to pay their medical debt at no additional cost. This new app will be of tremendous value to patients and their respected healthcare providers and is available to download by visiting Apple’s “iTunes” and “Google’s” online stores. Patients can pay their balance in full, schedule monthly payments, settle their account in full or make inquires to MDS’ Recovery Specialists.

“This cutting edge application is needed to allow today's consumers to pay their bills on the go and in a method that is safe, convenient and familiar to them,” said Rick Masterson, the President of MDS .”Our Payment App is just the beginning of future apps that will enhance the patient and client’s experience by providing reports, dashboards and client portals, each customized for the individual hospital/healthsystem.”

About MDS

MDS has a reputation spanning over 3 decades as a national industry leader in healthcare receivables. Clients range from large multi facility health systems to small rural hospitals which encompasses for-profit, not for-profit, and faith based facilities. MDS delivers a high recovery/netback with little to no complaints and is able to do so with a high regard to ethics, integrity and continuous reinvestment into their company.

With Clients nationwide and in Alaska and the U.S. Virgin islands, MDS continues to pursue their development goals by offering a complete suite of revenue cycle solutions including: Extended Business Office (Early Out), Primary and Secondary Bad-Debt Collections services. They also offer System Conversion A/R Assistance, for those endeavoring in a major systems platform change, and also detailed A/R recovery projects.

For additional information on the expansion and growth of MDS, or any other MDS related information, please contact Cheryl Spanier, Director, Business Development/ Client Services at cspanier(at)meddatsys.com | 888-773-2255 or visit our website at http://www.meddatsys.com.