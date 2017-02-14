With Ampsy on our team, we can extend what we’re doing onsite by listening—and responding—to consumers in real-time.

Ampsy and RedPeg Marketing today announced a strategic partnership which unites the two companies in delivering best-in-class social geofencing and analytics technology to the experiential marketing industry.

Ampsy is a worldwide leader in the delivery of social geofencing and analytics technology to brands, agencies, venues, and teams. Through a proprietary geo-fencing engine, Ampsy aggregates and then analyzes social content shared anywhere in the world in real-time, giving its clients deep insights into the content and people driving the social conversation around their brands at specific events and locations.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the team at RedPeg. RedPeg is a pioneer in the experiential marketing industry and works with some of the most forward-thinking brands in the world,” said Jeremy Gocke, Ampsy’s founder and CEO. “It’s refreshing to work with a partner who understands the changing landscape of experiential and the need for real-time engagement and analytics at the hyperlocal level.”

According to the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), annual spend on brand activation marketing will grow from $600 billion in 2016 to $720 billion by 2020. Experiential marketing represents approximately 12% of that total figure and is expected to grow from $65 billion to $86 billion by 2020.

RedPeg Marketing was founded 21 years ago on the principle of connecting brands and their target consumers with the right people, at the right place and at the right time. When people touch, hear, see and taste brands in new ways they are transformed from consumers to evangelists, carrying with them the brand story, essence and excitement.

“We believe experiences are the most powerful way consumers can interact with brands. With Ampsy on our team, we can extend what we’re doing onsite by listening—and responding—to consumers in real-time. We’re just scratching the surface on the potential of this new partnership,” said John Piester, President of RedPeg Marketing.

Under terms of the partnership, Ampsy will provide RedPeg and its clients detailed analytics on fans who share social content in-and-around events and experiential activations of RedPeg clients. Nearly 80% of social content shared at events is missing a hashtag or handle, historically making it impossible to capture and analyze that content. Ampsy’s ability to capture content using geo-coordinates enables its clients to surface and understand content and influencers in real-time at their events or locations, solving a major leakage issue for brands, venues and teams.

Ampsy and RedPeg will continue to roll out the integrated technology and service throughout 2017 to major brands in retail, beverage, and lifestyle.

About Ampsy

Ampsy is a worldwide leader in the delivery of social geofencing and analytics technology to brands, agencies, venues, and teams. Jimmy Kimmel Live, American Idols Tour, Britney Spears, Red Bull, W Hotels, Maria Sharapova, and AC/DC are among Ampsy’s many past and present clients. Ampsy is based in Scottsdale, AZ with a satellite office in Los Angeles. Ampsy is backed by prominent investors including Exponential Partners, Scout Ventures, Hivers & Strivers, former Amazon CIO Rick Dalzell, and several other angels.

About RedPeg Marketing

RedPeg Marketing is reinventing the way brands connect with their consumers, creating experiences that inspire extraordinary moments. RedPeg’s campaigns bring brand ideas to life, emphasizing the power of interactivity and delivering palpable excitement to every event. Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, the agency activates at over 1,500 events each year for clients like GEICO, Enterprise, TD Bank, Jagermeister, Loot Crate and Francis Ford Coppola Winery.

