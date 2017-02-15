Top Artificial Intelligence Expert Joins Aftercode

He loves our vision and the big opportunity we’re addressing. Past News Releases RSS

Aftercode (http://www.aftercode.io), an early-stage startup founded in 2016, announced today that Josh Cutler has joined the firm to lead its artificial intelligence (AI) development efforts. Cutler founded Deep Machine to apply the latest machine learning and statistical techniques to leverage enterprise data for predictions.

“The Aftercode team is really excited to have Josh join us on our mission to enhance work life using AI,” said Mitch Coopet, cofounder and CEO of Aftercode, and previously a cofounder of Code42 Software. “He loves our vision and the big opportunity we’re addressing.”

Aftercode has not yet publicly announced its product plans and will remain in quiet mode for the near-term, Coopet added.

"Aftercode is working on an incredibly exciting product,” said Cutler, “one that involves solving a few extremely difficult AI problems. When I began thinking about bringing the skill set we had at Deep Machine to assist Aftercode with these problems, it became obvious we would simply be better working together. It’s great to now be joining the impressive Aftercode team.”

Cutler will be leaving his role as founder and CEO of Deep Machine, which will be wound down by April 2017. He began his career commercializing research at Microsoft Live Labs from 2005 to 2009. He holds a BS degree in computer science and math from UW-Madison and later pursued a PhD at Duke University, where he built predictive models analyzing conflict. He has served in leadership roles at multiple data-focused startups, and founded and led a company to acquisition. Most recently, he ran commercial software teams at Minneapolis-based Optum, a unit of UnitedHealthGroup.