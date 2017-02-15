BridgeWave’s newest multi-gigabit systems, offered at highly competitive price points, will be very attractive to our broad customer base and will help us respond to customer needs for higher network capacity.

BridgeWave Communications, a market leader in wireless point-to-point backhaul systems, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with Minerva, a leading value-added distributor of wireless connectivity products. Under this agreement, Minerva will market, sell, and support BridgeWave millimeter wave and microwave systems to value-added resellers (VARs), service providers, and systems integrators throughout the Middle East and Africa. Based in Dubai, UAE, Minerva serves the growing demand for wireless connectivity in the sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, GCC, Middle East, Pakistan, and Afghanistan markets.

“BridgeWave is widely known as the brand leader in millimeter wave systems in the Middle East, and we are pleased to partner with the company to expand its footprint in the region,” said Alexander Allen, CEO of Minerva. “BridgeWave’s newest multi-gigabit systems, offered at highly competitive price points, will be very attractive to our broad customer base and will help us respond to customer needs for higher network capacity. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with the BridgeWave team.”

BridgeWave is the pioneer of millimeter wave technology and continues to drive wireless technology to produce products offering ultra-high capacity with carrier-class functionality. The company’s newest 80GHz system, the Flex4G-5000, delivers up to 5.3Gbps full duplex capacity per radio, and is scalable to 10.7Gbps in a 2+0 configuration. The Flex4G-5000 offers operators an alternative to fiber in dense urban areas, and provides public and private network operators with a backhaul system that quickly scales to meet future capacity requirements.

“Minerva has led the expansion of the wireless market throughout the Middle East, and their reputation for offering the best in wireless solutions to their customers is well established,” said Sanjay Nagpal, senior vice president, global sales and marketing, REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks, BridgeWave Communications, and SAGE Satcom. “Their broad network of enterprise and service provider customers, along with their technical expertise and service-oriented approach to business, complements our own business strategy and expands our reach into the Middle East and African markets.”

BridgeWave will soon announce two new products built on custom ASICs. These ASICs, developed in-house and company-owned, will enable BridgeWave to offer products that are feature-rich, and deliver ultra-high capacity at remarkable price points. The first of these is a high capacity licensed microwave system supporting 6-38GHz frequency bands. The next is an 80GHz system, which will deliver 10Gbps capacity for true fiber replacement.

To obtain more information about the Flex4G-5000 or any of BridgeWave’s wireless solutions, visit http://www.minerva.ae, or contact Minerva at 00 971 (0)4 421 4881 to discuss your specific network requirements and to determine which BridgeWave system is best for your application.

About BridgeWave

BridgeWave Communications provides high-capacity microwave and millimeter wave backhaul and solutions to operators, carriers, service providers, governments, and private enterprise networks. With more than 30,000 systems deployed in over 60 countries, the company’s innovative solutions have been entrusted by customers all over the world to enable highly reliable and secure, high-capacity and gigabit connectivity, while reducing operating costs relative to fiber. BridgeWave products are sold through its network of distributors, systems integrators, and value-added resellers worldwide. Founded in 1999, BridgeWave is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit http://www.bridgewave.com.

About Minerva

Minerva is a distributor of Two Way Radio, TETRA Radio, Wireless Broadband, Point to Point, Point to Multi-Point and Unified Communication products and solutions. The company’s services include project design and consultancy, site surveys, project commissioning, technical trainings, and pre-and post-sales support. In operation since 2003, Minerva has the technical expertise in house to assist in the design and delivery of any Wireless and Two Way Radio solutions. The company’s head office and logistics centre are in Dubai, UAE, which is the regional logistics hub from which Minerva is serving the growing demand of the Sub Saharan Africa, North Africa, GCC, Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan markets. Visit http://www.minerva.ae