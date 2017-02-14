Ausdal Financial Partners, in partnership with Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions and Auour Investments has launched a new investment management workflow to address the evolving regulatory environment. The workflow aims to promote a client-focused line of core investment products while increasing the productivity of their advisers.

Building on the success of the Instinct Strategies™, Ausdal and Auour have developed the Ausdal Foundation Strategies™ to offer the next generation of downside protection to the Ausdal advisers. Leveraging the Adhesion UMA platform, Ausdal advisers will have access to a best practices investment workflow solution, increasing the productivity of the adviser and allowing them to spend more time in front of clients and prospects. "We are thrilled to be a partner with Ausdal as they establish best practices for their advisers. Their management team is evolving the independent broker dealer model to be a robust provider of advisory based services and we are proud to be part of the evolution," states Joseph Hosler, managing principal of Auour.

At the heart of the workflow are custom built core investment solutions that overlay downside protection strategies offering clients a way to participate in financial markets while still looking to reduce the risk of downside capture. These core solutions are integrated into the Adhesion investment and technology platform providing a seamless process incorporating client risk identification, proposal development, solution setup, and ongoing monitoring and reporting. Robert De Vita, executive vice president and principal with Ausdal Financial Partners stated, "We were looking to improve the productivity of our advisers while ensuring that our clients have access to investment strategies and processes that minimized their costs and potentially limit exposure to downside market risk without sacrificing market participation. While our advisory platform offers several solutions, the combination of Adhesion and Auour is a good addition to our model and should position us well."

With over $4 billion in commission-based assets and $1 billion in fee-based assets, Ausdal is leading their advisers towards a better and more sustainable model. "The potential DOL ruling is a game changer to the independent broker dealer industry and we are honored to be partnering with Ausdal as they lead the way with their approach in this everchanging industry. The institutional processes and investment offerings of Auour assist in building a best practice investment management workflow that allows a win-win-win situation for Ausdal, their advisers, and clients,” stated Barrett Ayers, Chief Solutions Officer of Adhesion.

The Ausdal Foundation Strategies™ and workflow are now live and being rolled out to the Ausdal network.

About Ausdal Financial Partners

Founded in 1979, Ausdal was recognized as one of the fastest growing independent broker-dealers in the nation with corporate offices in Davenport, IA and Downers Grove, IL. Ausdal serves clients nationwide and takes pride in their genuine interest in the success of their advisers and clients. Ausdal advisers and clients enjoy the best of both worlds: access to the resources and capabilities of a large firm coupled with the independence and accessibility of a smaller boutique firm.

About Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions

Founded in 1999, Adhesion is an industry-leading UMA platform, specializing in delivering advisor-directed investment strategies in innovative ways. Adhesion offers RIAs a highly personalized, open architecture UMA platform that delivers their essential investment services—reporting, reconciliation, trading and monitoring. Focused exclusively on RIAs, Adhesion is the only integrated UMA platform with the flexibility to deliver an advisor’s unique investment and business model. Located in Charlotte, NC, Adhesion currently has more than $13 billion in assets under administration. For further information, visit Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions at http://www.adhesionwealth.com

About Auour

Auour Investments (pronounced “our”), an SEC-registered investment advisor, offers individuals, institutions, and financial advisors a range of investment strategies delivered through ETF-based portfolio construction techniques. Auour’s mission is to maximize Transparency, Trust, and Total Return by applying over six decades of collective experience within leading financial institutions. To learn more about Auour’s innovative approach to market risk detection, please go to http://www.auour.com.

