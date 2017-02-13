Tanglewood Facility

Rapidly growing Next Level Urgent Care, LLC opens a new Tanglewood clinic, offering extended hours Monday through Sunday and the same professional staff of physicians and medical support personnel Houston communities have come to expect of the organization.

The new clinic located at 5749 San Felipe St. is the ninth location for this physician-owned healthcare organization, since Juliet Breeze, MD, recognized the need for such services in local communities and opened the first clinic in 2013.

The first accredited urgent care facility in Houston, Next Level Urgent Care provides onsite x-ray equipment and a range of healthcare services for families throughout Houston communities - from wound care, skin disorders and ear, nose and throat conditions to gynecological and women’s health issues, pulmonary care and musculoskeletal injuries. The clinics, which are open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., also offer school sports physicals and occupational health services.

“We are very proud to extend the reach of convenient and affordable healthcare by opening this new location in Tanglewood,” said Breeze, who is today the CEO of Next Level Urgent Care, LLC and recently named Entrepreneur of the Year by the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce.

“Our rapid growth speaks to the need for such services in area neighborhoods and the manner in which our clinics deliver them. Our goal is to provide fast and convenient healthcare for every member of the family, while truly meeting the needs of our patients. We do this by providing follow-up and access to an excellent network of primary care physicians and specialists for cohesive continuation of care beyond our clinic and scope,” she added.

In an ongoing effort to improve the office visit process for patients, the organization launched the first of its kind Next Level Urgent Care “Get in line Online” app, further reducing wait time and facilitating access to immediate care. Breeze and the Next Level Urgent Care on-staff physicians and medical support teams rely on communication to remain innovative - collaborating with community physicians on frequently seen injuries and conditions, preferred treatments and best practices for continuity of patient care.

To download the “Get in Line Online” app, text “nextlevel” to 49798. Or, call 281.940.3015 to get in line! Contact Next Level Urgent Care for more information, or call 281.783.8162.

About Next Level Urgent Care

The largest and fastest growing woman-owned Urgent Care organization in Houston, Next Level Urgent Care, LLC and its family of clinics are the vision of Juliet Breeze, MD, a primary care physician and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in healthcare. The only organization in Texas to achieve Urgent Care Center Accreditation through the American Academy of Urgent Care Medicine (AAUCM) and one of the few physician-owned urgent care organizations in Houston, Next Level Urgent Care represents a new type of urgent care organization.

The organization is focused on the customer experience with quality and consistency of care, delivered using proprietary systems, organizational designs and “next level” clinical and business processes. On-staff physicians are procedurally trained to handle acute urgent medical conditions and are part of an established referral network to facilitate continuation of care and need for specialized medical services. The clinics offer extended hours seven days a week and holidays, at a fraction of the price of hospital emergency room or ER clinic visits.