All members will now receive 50 GB of no-cost community storage to upload, manage and share their pathology image collections. MyObjective Cloud is a fully managed, secure hosting service, providing affordable and vendor-neutral cloud based digital pathology image management.

Cloud hosting is an ideal solution for medical education, academic research, pathology laboratories, veterinary pathology, bio-banking and biotech organizations. Flexible hosting plans are available to meet any individual or institutional hosting requirements.

W. Kemp Watson, CEO of Objective, states: "Pathology is undergoing a dramatic transformation from visual microscopic diagnoses to automation and on-demand network services. Open access over cloud will enable collaborative pathology not only within established institutions, but remotely in underserviced regions and areas of immediate need."

About Objective Pathology:

Founded in 2005, Objective Pathology is an innovator in the development of web-based digital pathology software. At Objective, the focus is on accessible, cost-effective, high-performance digital pathology infrastructure and application software. Our network, image management, hosting, and mobile applications allow pathologists, researchers and educators to connect and make digital pathology immediately accessible, regardless of location or resource limitations.

Objective Pathology Services Limited

Toronto, Canada