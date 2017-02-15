VoIP Supply Appoints New Sales Manager

Stephen Neuss “I am attracted to the outstanding culture, expertise and remarkable customer experience and I am excited to start a new challenge within VoIP Supply," said Stephen Neuss, Sales Manager at VoIP Supply.

VoIP Supply announced today that Stephen Neuss has joined the team to further the growth of the sales team, revenue and profit of the company. Stephen Neuss comes with a wealth of experience within the industry, with a technical background he has held progressive leadership roles for regional and national IT service providers; managing sales of cloud, IP telephony and on premise integrated solutions through direct and reseller teams.

Stephen joins VoIP Supply as Sales Manager to continue VoIP Supply’s success at providing VoIP hardware and full VoIP solutions to companies around the world. Stephen comments “I am attracted to the outstanding culture, expertise and remarkable customer experience and I am excited to start a new challenge within VoIP Supply - empowering growth through their extensive catalog of products and services. I am fortunate to be joining an award winning team that prides itself on delivering superior value to our worldwide market and committed to each client’s success.”

Ben Sayers, Founder and CEO of VoIP Supply said “Stephen’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to the VoIP Supply family. We view his appointment as a sign of our commitment to being the leading company in our industry. I am confident that Stephen will play a key role in ensuring our customers have the products and services they need to meet the dynamic demands of their organizations."

