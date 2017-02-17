Helmer Scientific Expands Feature Set of the i.C3® Information Center

Helmer Scientific, a leading supplier of cold storage and processing equipment, has announced that their i.C3® Information Center is now available with an expanded feature set. The i.C3® Information Center is integrated into the design of the i.Series® line of refrigerators and freezers from Helmer Scientific. Newly added capabilities include a Min-Max feature, which enables viewers to view the minimum and maximum recorded temperatures on the home screen. This makes it easier for users to document minimum and maximum temperatures, which is especially important for vaccine storage applications and meeting CDC recommendations. In addition, there is a Min-Max reset function, which allows users to start a new recording period after fulfilling documentation requirements.

Additional new features include enhancements to the interactive temperature graph, including One-Touch feature to see the actual temperature measured at a point on the graph, and a Zoom feature to get a close-up view of a particular time period. Localization features have been expanded; available languages include Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, and Swedish. In addition, the download process has been updated to provide diagnostic as well as user data. Optional Ethernet capability enables connectivity with 3rd-party and customer-developed software.

Helmer Scientific’s cold storage equipment is designed to meet the demands required in clinical laboratory and pharmacy settings, and helps ensure the integrity and safety of life-saving blood therapies, medications, vaccines, reagents, and patient samples. “The i.C3® Information Center delivers critical information to help our customers safeguard sensitive products,” stated Ben Greenfield, Director of Marketing. “The enhanced features build upon the continuous monitoring capabilities of the i.C3®, making it even more convenient for customers to perform Min-Max documentation and to quickly assess cold storage temperature performance. We are pleased to offer a user interface that improves staff efficiency and patient safety.”

i.Series® refrigerators and freezers are available for Laboratory, Pharmacy, and Blood Bank applications in a range of sizes. A variety of options and accessories are available, including configurable storage which improves inventory management and operational efficiencies.

The updated i.C3® user interface is part of the Helmer Scientific portfolio of medical-grade storage solutions. Refrigerators and freezers with the updated i.C3® are now available for order. For more information please visit http://www.helmerinc.com/products/index.html.

About Helmer Scientific

Helmer Scientific is a manufacturer and global distributor of high-quality laboratory equipment and refrigerated products for the healthcare and life sciences industries, bringing over 35 years of cold storage experience to the market. Helmer Generosity is a corporate effort of Helmer Scientific designed to spread a culture of generosity through philanthropy and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.helmerinc.com/products/index.html.