Marstel-Day, LLC has received two awards from the Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) for its social contributions and natural resource management achievements. These awards recognize the company's "Stand With Wildlife" campaign as well as its support of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) Migratory Bird Treaty Centennial.

The Stand With Wildlife campaign helped shine a light on major wildlife conservation issues of our time, accompanied by a call to action for individuals and businesses to take a stand to support wildlife and biodiversity. Throughout the campaign, Marstel-Day partnered with organizations such asthe National Conservation Leadership Institute (NCLI); One More Generation; Soul River; the Jane Goodall Institute; Five Gyres; the Oakland Zoo; the Wildlife Center of Virginia; the Consortium for Ocean Leadership; the Earth Journalism Network; Discover Nature Apps; the US Fish and Wildlife Service and more. These partnerships focused on identifying and developing strategies to protect, restore and enhance the world's diverse wildlife and their habitats and on presenting ways in which individuals and businesses can help make that happen.

Marstel-Day was also recognized for providing support to and coordination of a campaign marking the centennial of the Migratory Bird Treaty between Canada and the United States. Signed in 1916 between the US and Great Britain (acting on behalf of Canada), the Migratory Bird Treaty is the first major US legislation that protects birds migrating across international borders. The two countries agreed to stop hunting all insectivorous birds, and to establish specific hunting seasons for game birds. While the treaty has been very successful, migratory birds still face a number of challenges to survival such as the rate of avian deaths from wind turbines, loss of critical habitat, and the use of pesticides, which continues to grow.

The 2016 EBJ awards will be presented at a special ceremony at the Environmental Industry Summit XV in San Diego, Calif. on March 22, 2017. Environmental Business Journal provides strategic information and market forecasts for executives involved in 14 business segments, including environmental remediation, water & wastewater, air pollution control, environmental consulting & engineering, hazardous waste, instrumentation, pollution control equipment, waste management, resource recovery, and solid waste management.

