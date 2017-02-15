New Jersey at Risk of Possible Exposure to the Measles

The N.J. Department of Health has confirmed two diagnosed cases of the Measles around Jersey City. Vanguard Medical Group, with six locations around N.J., and one specifically in Jersey City, wants to educate the public on symptoms, what to do if the measles are suspected, and treatment. The Measles are extremely contagious, and Vanguard encourages the public to call their physician before coming into the office.

New Jersey has already surpassed in 2017 the total number of measles cases reported over the past two years. Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not had measles is at risk if they are exposed. Vanguard offers Measles booster shots for adults that will help protect them from both the measles and the mumps.

Vanguard Medical Group encourages patients to seek care and get treatment at this pivotal time in N.J. Anyone who suspects an exposure is urged to call a healthcare provider before going to a medical office or emergency room.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Measles may cause serious complications such as pneumonia and swelling of the brain. Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby. Measles is easily spread through the air when an infected person talks, coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

About Vanguard Medical Group

Vanguard Medical Group P.C. is a regional primary care practice now serving more than 48,000 active patients in six locations. The founding physicians in Vanguard believe that a strong culture of locally-led practices, guided by a shared vision of making healthcare more accessible, affordable and personal.

Hospital affiliations include Chilton Memorial Hospital, Morristown Medical Center, Mountainside/UHMC Hospital, Overlook Medical Center, Saint Clare’s Hospital, Saint Barnabas Medical Center, St. Joseph’s Paterson and St. Joseph’s Wayne. Vanguard Medical Group accepts most major insurance plans. Website: vanguardmedgroup.com.