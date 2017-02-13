This session will provide those in attendance with an actionable strategy that they can implement now, as well as the confidence that comes with having an effective contingency plan in place.

Brown, Gruttadaro, Gaujean, Prato & Sastow PLLC (BGGPS), a full-service law firm with offices in White Plains, New York City and Rochester, and the Gardiner Group at Morgan Stanley, have announced the final event of their three-part lecture series which launched in the fall of 2016. On Wednesday, March 1, the companies will host “Protecting Against Non-Financial Retirement Shocks” at Morgan Stanley’s offices in Purchase, NY.

“When planning for the future, many people follow a simple formula: save money while working, keep spending down during retirement, and pass on the remainder to your loved ones,” said Max Gaujean, founding member of BGGPS and senior managing attorney for the firm’s White Plains office. “But you also have to think of those life events that you can’t plan for. This event will focus on the legal and non-financial pitfalls that you could encounter, and how to best prepare for them.”

Designed to provide useful financial planning and legal guidance to local professionals, the seminar will arm attendees with tools and valuable insights on how to best prepare a strategy to tackle those hard-to-anticipate life events, including health care costs, longevity, widowhood and chronic illness care.

“This session will provide those in attendance with an actionable strategy that they can implement now, as well as the confidence that comes with having an effective contingency plan in place,” said Gary S. Sastow, BGGPS member.

The event will be hosted by Gaujean and Sastow along with Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors Mary Gibbons Gardiner, CRPC® CDFA®, and Cindy Rudbart. It will feature keynote speaker Dr. Robert Pokorski, Prudential’s Vice President and Medical Director, who is committed to working with financial advisors on the importance of incorporating health and longevity planning into financial planning.

Gardiner stated, “Dr. Bob has been in the insurance industry for more than 30 years and specializes in longevity research and product design. We’re thrilled to have him join us for this seminar and believe he will be a great resource to all of those in attendance.”

“Protecting Against Non-Financial Retirement Shocks” will take place from 6 pm-7:30 pm on Wednesday, March 1, at the Executive Conference Center at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s offices located at 2000 Westchester Avenue in Purchase. Attendance is free, but reservations are required as seating is limited. To register, please contact Sharon Masse at Sharon(dot)masse(at)ms(dot)com or 914-225-5526.

For more information, visit http://www.bggplaw.com or http://www.morganstanleyfa.com/gardiner/.

###

About Brown, Gruttadaro, Gaujean, Prato & Sastow PLLC

Brown, Gruttadaro, Gaujean, Prato & Sastow PLLC (BGGPS) is a legal professional limited liability corporation serving clients throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. BGGPS represents individuals, physicians and their group practices, corporations and municipalities in all matters involving medical malpractice and general litigation, administrative proceedings, health law and business transactions. A firm with a proven track record of success, BGGPS attorneys are consistently top-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and the firm was honored as a U.S. World Report Best Law Firm in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The firm has offices in White Plains, Rochester and New York City. For more information, visit http://www.bggplaw.com.