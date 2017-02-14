Onward Search will be sponsoring the Feb. 24 Evenings at the Loft at Google's Venice Campus. The event will include music by a Grammy-performing artist, a 360-video capture and much more. We’re going beyond our traditional ‘speaker series’ with this VR event by allowing people to participate in the creation, interaction and discussion about virtual reality.

Virtual Reality experiences can transport users to a new world, and on Feb. 24, Kluge Interactive and Onward Search are inviting LA-based creatives to take part in a 360-capture of a new VR experience.

Evenings at the Loft, Kluge Interactive’s design salon sponsored by Onward Search, will be hosting the next installment of their quarterly series at Google Venice. Participants will be treated to live music by the Grammy-performing artists Orchid Quartet as they experience an interactive VR art exhibit.

Those familiar with the Evenings at the Loft design salon won’t be missing any of the cornerstones that have made this series a growing success. The event will still feature presentations by industry thought leaders in the VR space focused on the philosophical implications behind Virtual Reality Design and how it should be applied to the medium, both today and in the future.

“Virtual Reality is an exciting and rapidly growing space, and we want Evenings at the Loft attendees to experience every single part of this new medium,” said Kluge CEO and Evenings at the Loft Founder Arturo Perez. “We’re going beyond our traditional ‘speaker series’ with this VR event by allowing people to participate in the creation, interaction and discussion about virtual reality.”

Speakers will discuss the social effects of Virtual Reality, bearing in mind ontological questions about Being and Reality. Since VR technologies provide a deeply immersive experience, it has the ability to quite literally trick the brain into believing what it’s hearing and seeing are real. This, of course, brings up a number of important questions and thought-provoking inquiries that will serve as the basis for the upcoming Evenings at the Loft event.

Featured speakers include, but are not limited to:



Gil Baron, Founder/CEO, Mindshow

Libor Janicek - VR & Studio Coordinator - YouTube Space LA

Jake Black, Create VR

Jess Kantor, VR Director

“Evenings at the Loft are incredibly valuable events for creative professionals to attend because they’re not only topical, but thought provoking,” said Orris Long, Managing Director of Onward Search’s Los Angeles office. “We are starting to see many organizations searching for VR support to launch new divisions focused on this growing trend. As more and more companies adapt to consumer demands and figure out uses for this technology to support their growth initiatives, the demand for VR talent should continue to grow at a rapid pace.”

Learn more about the Feb. 24 event at Google Venice, and reserve your tickets, here: https://goo.gl/y1DRjc

