Large Size Rackmount Console Drawer These larger format console drawers provide Full HD and higher resolutions in display sizes more commonly found in desktop PCs.

KVMSwitchTech is excited to announce the addition of the Cyberview F121 and X124 LCD Console Drawers to their product line. These new larger size displays take the time tested concept of console drawers and incorporate larger displays. Where previous models had been restricted to display sizes in line with what could be expected from a laptop computer, these larger format console drawers provide Full HD and higher resolutions in display sizes more commonly found in desktop PCs. This is accomplished by sliding the display out with either the left or right side facing the rack rather than having the user face the rack.

As with all previous models of the 1U console drawers, the larger screen format consoles are available with either touchpad or trackball mouse controls. They can also be configured with optional HDMI input and speakers. To maximize rack space and efficiency, users can configure the large screen 1U console to include an integrated KVM switch with both VGA and DVI-D options available using DB-15, RJ45/Cat6, and DVI-D ports. These integrated KVM switches range in size from 8 KVM ports all the way up to 32 KVM ports.

F121 and X124 Rackmount monitor keyboard drawers are ideal for use in server rooms/farms, telecom closets, or mobile command stations using the optional DC power input. Their compact construction allows them to quickly deploy or stow away for safekeeping while their larger display sizes make it easier to evaluate information with enough screen real estate for viewing multiple windows simultaneously.

