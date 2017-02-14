It's American Heart Month, and Centric Bank and the American Heart Association (AHA) invite the community to sit on their Red Couch and “Share Your Why.” Women are encouraged to sit on the couch and offer testimonials about why they’re inspired to live a healthy life, as well as share personal stories about how heart disease and stroke has touched their life. Past News Releases RSS Centric Financial Corporation...

It’s American Heart Month, and Centric Bank and the American Heart Association (AHA) Central PA invite the community to sit on the Red Couch and “Share Your Why.” The two organizations launched The Red Couch Series as a powerful storytelling campaign to increase awareness and prevention of heart disease in women.

“We are inundated with health data every day, and sometimes we can become numb to the staggering reality that heart disease is the #1 killer of women in the U.S. Prevention begins with awareness and knowledge, and this campaign turns stats into stories with the #CentricRedCouch,” says Centric Bank President & CEO Patricia A. (Patti) Husic, chair of AHA Go Red for Women 2017. “We can read that 1 in 3 women will die from heart disease, but when we hear the stories of our friends and family members who are affected—all of a sudden it becomes real. I am convinced that we can win the war on heart disease and stroke!”

The signature Centric Red Couch is traveling to locations throughout central Pennsylvania. Women are sharing testimonials about why they’re inspired to live healthy lives, how heart disease and stroke have touched them, and ways they are putting their heart health first. These stories are collected and shared on social media using the hashtag #CentricRedCouch.

Husic started the Red Couch campaign to encourage women to have a conversation with their doctors and each other about signs and symptoms of heart disease. Heart disease and stroke kill approximately 1 woman every 80 seconds. “That’s a grim statistic we hope to change by raising awareness about the warning signs of heart attack and stroke," says Husic.

The Centric Red Couch began its journey in December 2016 at the Centric Bank Financial Center on Linglestown Road in Dauphin County. It then traveled to Rhoads & Sinon Law Firm in Harrisburg for the kick-off of the New Year. Throughout February, the #CentricRedCouch will be located at the Derry Township Centric Bank Financial Center in Hershey, Pa.

SHARE YOUR WHY

“Do you have a personal story about how heart disease and stroke have touched you? What inspires you to live a healthy life? ” asks Husic. “Our signature red couch is in its third month of a yearlong journey. Where will it turn up next? The top stories will be shared at the 2017 Go Red for Women Luncheon on Thursday, May 18, at the West Shore Country Club in Camp Hill.”

One outcome from the #CentricRedCouch stories is the realization that heart disease does not discriminate. Young, old, male, female—it’s an equal opportunity killer. “I wanted to highlight how important it is for all women, particularly young women, to be aware of and informed about their heart health. While I lead a healthy lifestyle, I have hereditary risks when it comes to heart health,” says Amanda J. Lavis, Esq., Rhoads & Sinon. “My dad’s heart attack and quadruple bypass at age 50 had a significant impact on our family. I’m grateful that my involvement with Go Red and AHA has enabled me to have continued conversations with my family and friends about this important issue. I’m thrilled that Rhoads & Sinon supports Go Red and continues to be a tremendous champion of women’s health among our employees and in our community.”

To bring the Red Couch to your organization, or for more information about the 2017 Capital Region Go Red for Women Luncheon, visit capitalregionpagored.heart.org, or call 717-730-1782.

ABOUT CENTRIC BANK

A three-time Best Places to Work and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for four years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $482 million and remains the leader in organic loan growth in central Pennsylvania. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and the health care and agricultural industries. With a Five-Star Bauer Financial Rating, Centric Bank, named a Top 100 SBA Lender in the United States, also ranked #1 in approved SBA 7(a) loans in the Eastern District as of December 31, 2016. The bank is also a Top 20 Lender for SBA Loans in the Philadelphia Region.

The year 2016 was a milestone for Patti Husic and Centric Bank. In October, Centric Bank was named a Top Team in American Banker’s 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking, an exclamation point to Husic’s intentional advancement of high-achieving women. Husic herself ascended to #17 in the Most Powerful Women in Banking, a recognition that has brought national attention to the bank’s organic lending successes and Husic’s commitment to ‘Be the Difference Maker’ for the men and women on Main Street.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, and Camp Hill, and loan production offices in Lancaster and suburban Philadelphia. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter at @CentricBank and Facebook at Centric Bank.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION

The American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. Founded by six cardiologists in 1924, our organization now includes more than 22.5 million volunteers and supporters. We fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide critical tools and information to save and improve lives. Our nationwide organization includes 156 local offices and more than 3,000 employees. We moved our national headquarters from New York to Dallas in 1975 to be more centrally located. The American Stroke Association was created as a division in 1997 to bring together the organization’s stroke-related activities.

