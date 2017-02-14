Europe has demonstrated that they're ahead in InsurTech, and Connected Car Insurance Europe is a must-attend event to connect with like-minded companies and individuals

Dan brings an American flavour to an already prestigious speaker line-up composed of the biggest European insurance carriers. He will be joining the likes of Aviva, Generali, insurethebox, AIG, Zurich, Direct Line Group, RSA, and MAPFRE to deliver their insights on the future of the connected motor insurance space.

Dan Preston, CEO at Metromile states: “Metromile is excited to share our journey in creating the 1st pay-per-mile business model in the U.S. and our view of how the future of the connected car ecosystem will lead to new innovation benefitting both consumers and insurers. Europe has demonstrated that they're ahead in InsurTech, and Connected Car Insurance Europe is a must-attend event to connect with like-minded companies and individuals.”

Connected Car Insurance Europe is the leading convergence of the connected motor insurance executives looking to be at the forefront of the impact of vehicle connectivity on traditional insurance models. This year the agenda tackles how to usher in a new era of mobility insurance products powered by usage based insurance data.

Sample of Connected Car Insurance Europe 2017 Speakers:



Dan Preston, CEO, Metromile

Paul Heybourne, Head of Innovation & Business Development, Aviva Group

Steve Hales, Head of Connected Insurance, Generali

Michael Brockman, CEO, Insure the Box

Dan Freedman, Head of Motor Development, Direct Line Group

Simon Gallimore, Senior Manager Complex Claims, AIG

Andy Price, Practice Leader, EMA – Motor Fleet, Zurich

Kenny Leitch, Global Head of Telematics, RSA

Sergio Gomez Recio, Corporate Deputy Director of innovation, Mapfre

Luigi Barcarolo, Group Head of Connected Insurance Products Roll Out, Generali

Iwan Parry, Head of Insurance, Transport Research Laboratory

Manjit Rana, CEO & Founder, Ingenin

Matteo Carbone, Founder, Connected Insurance Observatory

A comprehensive overview of the event can be found here: http://www.tu-auto.com/connectedcar-insurance-eu/

