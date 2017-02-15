Kofax Showcases Lexmark Healthcare Solutions at HIMSS 2017

Our software provides a solution for consolidating all unstructured patient content – including clinical documents and DICOM and non-DICOM medical images – and linking this content to the patient record within EHRs."

Kofax®, a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile™ of business, will showcase its Lexmark Healthcare Solutions at HIMSS 2017, February 19-23 in Orlando, Fla.

Lexmark Healthcare Solutions allow healthcare provider organizations to manage all unstructured patient content, including DICOM and non-DICOM medical images, clinical documents and photos. They connect with discrete data in an electronic health records, improving integration, security and reporting while effectively managing costs. The solutions allow organizations to take a modular approach to integrating digital and physical content within core healthcare applications to increase efficiency and enable better informed decisions that can improve patient care.

Visitors to the Lexmark Healthcare booth (#1961) will see how these solutions allow healthcare providers to effectively access and manage patient content, improve interoperability and gain insight through dynamic visualization of healthcare data patterns. Across-the-board enhancements to Lexmark’s enterprise content management, viewing, vendor neutral archive (VNA), image connectivity and image sharing and exchange software will be on display:



Lexmark ECM for Healthcare encompasses a suite of applications for scanning and linking paper records, faxes, digital photographs and other clinical documents directly to core EHR platforms such as Epic, Cerner and Allscripts. When disparate clinical content is immediately accessible via the EHR, workflows are optimized and caregivers have a more complete view of patient medical histories.

PACS Scan Web joins the PACSGear family of solutions including MDR Video Touch, PACS Scan Mobile and Image Link+. These solutions allow users to increase control and ownership of medical images and associated data across their enterprise.

NilReadTM Enterprise Viewer, a zero-footprint enterprise diagnostic viewer, gives clinicians universal access to all patient imaging through the EHR or health information exchange (HIE).

The HCM Viewer provides clinicians with seamless access to all patient-related content – including content from ECM systems, vendor neutral archives and XDS registries and repositories – within the context of the EHR.

The Acuo VNA and enterprise content management (ECM) capabilities are ideal for healthcare organizations that desire a common technology stack for managing medical images, documents and other patient-related information.

Acuo VNA provides secure access to documents, medical images (DICOM and non-DICOM) and other patient-related information across the enterprise. Acuo VNA is licensed and centrally managed by healthcare provider organizations.

Kofax Insight™ for Healthcare is an analytics, visualization and process intelligence solution that monitors, analyzes and helps optimize operational processes. Insight integrates information from disparate data sets and generates code-free, process-focused dashboards and reports.

Lexmark Healthcare is used in more than 3,000 systems worldwide and is a top 3 “Best in KLAS” vendor for VNA and ECM.

Lexmark Healthcare’s Acuo VNA is recognized by IHS as the world's number one independent vendor neutral archive solution.

“EHRs have become the standard for managing discrete patient data such as vital signs, medications and lab results within a healthcare enterprise. But when nearly 80 percent of the patient content needed for informed medical decisions is in an unstructured format, EHRs only address part of the challenge,” said Reynolds C. Bish, Chief Executive Officer of Kofax. “Our software provides a solution for consolidating all unstructured patient content – including clinical documents and DICOM and non-DICOM medical images – and linking this content to the patient record within EHRs. The result is a complete patient record that enables superior clinical decisions and better patient outcomes.”

Kofax is a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile™ of business. Success in the First Mile can dramatically improve the customer experience, greatly reduce operating costs and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax software and solutions provide a rapid return on investment to more than 25,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, higher education, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax markets its solutions via a direct sales and service organization, along with a global network of more than 1,000 authorized partners in more than 70 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

