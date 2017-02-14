We’re honored once again to be ranked by KLAS. It’s a testament to how our clients feel about the positive role Pivot Point plays in helping them achieve best-case HIT scenarios. It’s our reminder to continue striving for quality in everything we do.

Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco company, proudly announces its second consecutive top three ranking for HIT Implementation Support in the Best in KLAS Software & Services report. As the #3 finalist, Pivot Point Consulting received an outstanding score of 95.7 out of 100 (Best in KLAS Software & Services 2017, pg. 84). The annual 2017 Best in KLAS report offers an assessment of provider-site satisfaction with health IT vendors and recognizes software and service organizations “that excelled in helping providers deliver better patient care,” according to KLAS.

Pivot Point’s ranking is the latest in a string of epic KLAS achievements. As a repeat performer, the industry recognition complements dozens of other healthcare, technology and workplace quality awards the firm has received. Consecutive KLAS awards include:



#1 ranking in the Epic Consulting Select Category in 2016

#3 ranking in HIT Implementation Support and Staffing in 2015/2016

“We’re honored once again to be ranked by KLAS,” says Rachel Marano, Managing Partner of Pivot Point. “It’s a testament to how our clients feel about the positive role Pivot Point plays in helping them achieve best-case HIT scenarios. It’s our reminder to continue striving for quality in everything we do.”

Marano attributes Pivot Point’s success to the team’s close attention to building consultant and client relationships. The firm aligns consultant expertise with best-fit client sites based on cultural alignment and experience. Pivot Point boasts a 96.4 percent employee retention rate, which speaks to the happiness of its consultants and inspires confidence in providers looking for dedicated HIT resources.

About Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company

Pivot Point Consulting is a healthcare IT consulting leader specializing in EHR implementation, LIVESite training, optimization, legacy support, project management, and strategic advisory services. Pivot Point joined forces with Greythorn and Vaco Healthcare to form a healthcare IT powerhouse: Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company. The new firm brings together more than 50 employees and 250 consultants serving over 100 clients across the nation. Their clients range from large multi-hospital networks to academic institutions, pediatric hospitals, and local community clinics. The company has earned many industry and workplace quality awards including: #1 in KLAS for Epic Consulting in the Select Category in 2016, #3 for HIT Implementation Support and Staffing in the 2015/2016 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report, and #9 in Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in 2016. For more information about Pivot Point Consulting, visit http://www.pivotpointconsulting.com Follow us on Twitter @pivotpc.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit http://www.klasresearch.com