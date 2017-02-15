DVSC now offers "Fire Extinguisher in the Workplace" Training

Providing Quality Training for a Safer Tomorrow"

The Delaware Valley Safety Council seeks to provide world-class safety training to contractors and employees working in industrial facilities in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. DVSC continually adds best-in-class training programs to meet the safety-training needs of diverse industrial environments. DVSC’s ultimate goal is to have every worker return home safely from work every day.

DVSC is proud to announce the addition of our latest course, “Fire Extinguishers in the Workplace.” The 90 minute class is taught by John Hoffman, a fire and emergency services professional for more than 40 years. As a long time fire chief, Mr. Hoffman has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry that is simply unmatched. The course, designed for general employees across all working environments under OSHA law 29CFR1910.157, helps students distinguish the different types of fires, the different types of fire extinguishers and of course, how to use them.

The course leaves students with the practical skill of operating a fire extinguisher, necessary in any workplace, and concludes with the use of an actual fire simulator and an associated fire extinguisher with the BullsEye Extinguisher System! At only $53 a person, this course teaches students the required skills useful in any workplace fire scenario that can help prevent or limit the damage done by any potential fire.

The Delaware Valley Safety Council holds these two courses at our facilities in Swedesboro, NJ for Friday morning sessions as well as on-site training.

To register for “Fire Extinguishers in the Workplace,” or to gain more information please visit our website at http://dvsconline.org/public/fire-extinguisher-training/ and always remember to think and stay safe!

The Delaware Valley Safety Council

510 Heron Drive, Suite 210

Swedesboro, NJ 08085