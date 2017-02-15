Gadberry Group Appoints Vice President of Strategy and Development

Gadberry Group, LLC announces today that Berk Charlton has joined the company as Vice President of Strategy and Development. In his new role Berk brings unique thought leadership and domain expertise to Gadberry, our clients, and partners.

Charlton, formerly with Pitney Bowes Software (“PBS”), spent the last eight years as Managing Director of Product Management. At PBS, Berk was responsible for their enterprise location intelligence portfolio, and is recognized as one of the industry’s foremost experts in geocoding, spatial data, and location intelligence technology. Berk has relationships with the largest players in the location intelligence industry and will leverage that experience to increase Gadberry’s footprint in the spatial arena.

“Adding Berk to the Gadberry team demonstrates our commitment to grow our capabilities. The demand for innovative approaches for our clients is growing and requires individuals with unique knowledge and acumen. Berk brings both,” said Larry Martin, President of Gadberry Group.

About Gadberry Group

Gadberry Group combines 25+ years of geospatial data science expertise to provide location-based information data products and services for clients who demand the most current, accurate, and precise geo-demographic data for their location analysis and research. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Gadberry has industry-recognized expertise for combining sophisticated data development, software development and professional services to help clients solve business problems related to site and store selection, marketing campaigns based on specific geographic and demographic targets and geographic-based analytics. Gadberry Group’s geo-demographic dataset, MicroBuild®, is protected under U.S. Patents No. 8,341,010 and 8,428,999. For additional information, visit Gadberry Group at gadberrygroup.com.