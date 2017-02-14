Today, FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, announced an exclusive partnership with the Big 12 Conference to provide live and on-demand coverage of the Big 12 Championships for Swimming & Diving on FloSwimming.com, Indoor Track & Field on FloTrack.com, Wrestling on FloWrestling.com, and Gymnastics on FloGymnastics.com:



Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship, Austin, TX, Feb. 22-25, 2017

Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championship, Ames, IA, Feb. 24-25, 2017

Big 12 Wrestling Championship, Tulsa, OK, March 4-5, 2017

Big 12 Gymnastics Championship, Frisco, TX, March 18, 2017

“The Big 12 Championships are among the biggest and most competitive events in college sports,” FloSports co-founder and CEO Martin Floreani said. “We’re excited to extend our partnership and strengthen our relationship with the Big 12 Conference. We look forward to showcasing these world-class student-athletes to a global audience of fans.”

“The Big 12 is excited to be partnered with FloSports for the production and distribution of four upcoming championships,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “Through FloSports, our programs and student-athletes will be exposed to a broad audience of fans.”

The Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship will feature five Texas Longhorns who were Olympians in Rio, including Joseph Schooling, a gold medalist in the 100m Butterfly representing Singapore, Joanna Evans, who competed in the 800m Freestyle representing the Bahamas, and the United States’ Jack Conger, Townley Haas and Clark Smith, all gold medalists in the 4x200 Freestyle Relay.

Notable competitors in the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championship include Oklahoma State senior Kaela Edwards, a four-time Big 12 champion in the mile, Texas Tech junior Trey Culver, the defending NCAA indoor high jump champion, and Texas sophomore Teahna Daniels, the 2016 NCAA 60m champion.

Oklahoma State’s Dean Heil, the defending NCAA Champion at 141 pounds, headlines the Big 12 Wrestling Championship alongside his NCAA Finals opponent, Wyoming’s Bryce Meredith.

At the Big 12 Gymnastics Championship, Oklahoma’s Maggie Nichols will be competing. She earned an individual bronze on the floor routine as a member of the 2015 U.S. World Championship team that won gold in Glasgow, Scotland.

The partnership between FloSports and the Big 12 Conference officially launched in January 2017 and lasts through the end of each sports’ season in 2017. For more information, visit http://www.FloSports.tv.

About FloSports:

FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, partners with event rights holders and governing bodies to unlock a world of sports coverage that true fans have been waiting for. Through live streaming of premier events, original video programming, and weekly studio shows, FloSports is growing the sports, the athletes and the fans. Current verticals under the FloSports header are Wrestling, Grappling, MMA, Elite Fitness, Boxing, Softball, Tennis, Pro Wrestling, Gymnastics, Marching, Basketball, Volleyball, eSports, Rodeo, Climbing, Swimming, Cheerleading, and Track.

About Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 Conference is comprised of 10 Universities - Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia. It also boasts the following affiliate members for its wrestling championship – Air Force, Northern Colorado, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Utah Valley and Wyoming as well as Denver for its gymnastics championship. The Big 12 is an NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletics conference that encompasses five states with over 38 million people within its geographic footprint. In its 21st year, the Conference has produced over 600 Academic All-America selections and claimed national championship team titles in 17 of its 23 sponsored sports. Its student-athletes and teams have combined for 625 individual NCAA titles and 54 team national championships. Nearly 5,000 student-athletes from across the United States and around the World compete annually under the Big 12 banner. For more information, visit Big12Sports.com and follow the Conference on Facebook (Facebook.com/Big12) and Twitter (@Big12Conference).