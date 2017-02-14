GetApp Reveals Q1 2017 Ranking of Field Service Management Solutions

Field Service Management Category Leaders Q1 2017 Field service management relies heavily on technological innovations that help businesses best coordinate while in the field.

GetApp’s Q1 2017 ranking of the top 25 cloud-based field service management solutions has HouseCall Pro in first place for the fifth consecutive quarter. Jobber followed in second place, up from fourth in Q4 2016, while Repsly Mobile CRM rounded out the top three, leaping from 5th place to third to start the new year.

The Category Leader ranking helps small businesses further navigate the world of software by providing vetted and transparent choices for business owners and decision makers looking to streamline operations. The ranking is determined by scoring apps on a five factor system; each section is worth up to 20 points, with a possible overall score of 100. The five key factors include: number, average rating, and recency of user reviews, software integrations, security features, mobile compatibility, and media presence.

“Field service management relies heavily on technological innovations that help businesses best coordinate while in the field. HouseCall Pro consistently sets the bar high with an overall score this quarter of 87. It particularly excelled in security and mobile, scoring 19 and 18 respectively. Jobber came in second with an overall score of 78 and strong scores across the board, while Repsly Mobile CRM impressed with a 20 for its integrations, the highest integrations score in the category,” said Suzie Blaszkiewicz, project manager for the ranking.

Click the link to see the entire Q1 2017 Category Leader ranking of the top 25 field service management solutions.

