Waste Management, North America’s leading environmental solutions provider and largest residential recycler, is a proud partner of Women In Trucking.

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced today that Waste Management has renewed its Silver Level Partnership to help the organization elevate the issue of gender diversity in the transportation industry.

As WIT celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2017, the association continues to pursue its mission: encouraging women to consider careers in the trucking industry, addressing obstacles that might keep them from succeeding, and celebrating the success of its members. The annual Accelerate! Conference and Expo, the WIT Index which monitors the representation of women in the industry, and ride-alongs with regulators and legislators are just a few examples of recent initiatives that are helping the organization achieve its mission.

This is the second consecutive year that Waste Management has supported WIT at the Silver Level. In addition to providing financial support, the company actively participates in the association. Rod Cross, Talent Acquisition Advisor-Sourcing at Waste Management, serves on WIT’s advisory committee.

“Congratulations to Women in Trucking on reaching the 10-year milestone!” Cross said. “Waste Management, North America’s leading environmental solutions provider and largest residential recycler, is a proud partner of Women In Trucking. Their mission of encouraging the employment of women in the trucking industry, promoting their accomplishments, and minimizing obstacles faced by women working aligns with the core values of our organization. We look forward to many more years of this mutually successful partnership.”

“As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Women In Trucking this year, we also celebrate the partnerships that allow us to keep working toward our mission,” said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. “With support from business leaders like Waste Management, we’ll keep pushing the envelope for women in the transportation industry.”

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, Daimler Trucks North America, BMO Transportation Finance, Expediter Services, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Ryder System, Inc., U.S. Xpress, and Walmart. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

About Waste Management

Waste Management is a leading provider of comprehensive environmental solutions services in North America, serving more than 21 million customers in the U.S. and Canada. As part of our strategy, we are committed to developing new waste solutions that can help communities and organizations achieve their green goals, including zero waste.