Calero, a leading provider of communications lifecycle management solutions, announced today its portfolio of VeraSMART (eCAS) Call Accounting software and services will be sold through the Avaya DevConnect Select Product Program. Avaya is a leading global provider of business communications software, systems and services. Avaya Engagement Solutions enable customer and team engagement across multiple channels and devices for better customer experience, increased productivity and enhanced financial performance.

The Select Product Program offers customers a streamlined way to order Avaya-compatible, third-party applications chosen for the powerful capabilities they bring to the Avaya portfolio.

The Calero VeraSMART (eCAS) Call Accounting solution offered through the program has been compliance-tested for compatibility with the Avaya Aura® and Avaya IP Office™ Platforms. Integrating with an Avaya platform makes it easy for companies to combine, simplify and share wireless and wireline telecommunications data, allowing the seamless allocation of charges and easy, yet detailed reporting and analytics. As part of the Avaya orderable solution set, Calero solutions can be easily purchased through both Avaya and its channel partners. Customers can add specific capabilities to their existing Avaya platform or can source a complete Avaya-based communications solution that incorporates the Calero VeraSMART (eCAS) Call Accounting solution.

Calero and other companies participating in the Select Product Program are Technology Partners in the Avaya DevConnect Program – an initiative to develop, market and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company’s investment in its network.

Streamlined ordering through the Select Product Program is available for Calero VeraSMART (eCAS) software and services in the U.S., Canada, EU, Norway and Switzerland. Offers may vary by country. Delivery, implementation, service and support are provided by Select Product Program companies.

Quotes:

“Calero has been a long-time DevConnect Technology Partner. This next step in our relationship enables our joint offer to provide a seamless solution designed to help our customers quickly support reporting inquiries, ensure sustainable compliance and optimize actual telecommunication usage to available capacity.”

-- Jason Patrick, VP Channels, Calero, An Avaya DevConnect Company and Select Product Program Provider

“Including products and services from Technology Partners like Calero in the DevConnect Select Product Program helps Avaya customers obtain complete end-to-end solutions with ease. As communication data continues to grow, it’s increasingly important to be able to readily understand how this critical data stream can support the larger business.”

-- Eric Rossman, vice president, Developer Relations, Avaya

About Avaya:

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world’s most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking— offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today’s digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit http://www.avaya.com

About Calero:

Calero is a leading provider of Communications Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn insight into action through the intuitive user-interface and visually comprehensive analytics. Calero helps to simplify the management of voice, mobile and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero’s CLM approach enables organizations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Call Accounting solutions. Calero has thousands of customers in the United States and more than 40 countries worldwide, including Fortune 1000 corporations, universities and government agencies. Learn more at http://www.calero.com or follow us @CaleroSoftware.