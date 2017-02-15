The City of Guymon, OK partnered with IBTS Community Services, LLC (IBTS-CS), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Institute for Building Technology and Safety (IBTS), in November of 2015 and is now entering the second year of this partnership. In true partnership form, IBTS-CS issued the City a check of $625,000 at a recent city council meeting.

IBTS-CS has provided the City of Guymon with Administrative, Community Development, Public Works, Utilities, Parks and Recreation, and Library services, under the direction of Mayor Peterson and City Council, since the start of service delivery in March 2016. IBTS-CS committed to providing Guymon with value beyond the standard day-to-day services to include employee training and driving an informed Capital Improvement Plan. This partnership is the first of its kind in Oklahoma.

Pursuant to the agreement, IBTS-CS vowed to return 50% of the savings realized to the City. The $625,000 check was presented to the City of Guymon at the January 12th city council meeting. This check represents $500,000 savings achieved in the first year and an additional $125,000 which will enable the City to purchase new police vehicles.

“We believe that the IBTS-CS professional services provided to the City of Guymon have proven to be very beneficial and we believe there is a great deal of value in continuing the management relationship for a second year,” says Larry Mitchell, Interim City Manager.

“It has been a pleasure to make a difference within the City of Guymon over the course of this past year. We are thankful to the City Manager, Mayor, and City Council for making the decision to take a ‘step of faith’ and partner with IBTS. It takes fortitude and leadership to embrace innovation,” says Don Howell, Director of Local Government Solutions at IBTS. “IBTS has enjoyed the work in Guymon and looks forward to continued success for the City and our partnership as a whole.”

About Guymon, OK

The City of Guymon, OK is the largest city in the strip of land known as the Panhandle of Oklahoma. The City is a melting pot of culture featuring arts, festivals, and hospitality. Guymon is home to national and state recognized events, including: Guymon Pioneer Days and PRCA Hall of Fame Rodeo, The Five State Motorcycle Run and Motorcycle Rodeo, Professional Bull Riders (PBR) BlueDef Velocity Tour Event, Azuma African Celebration, and Guymon Fiesta Day. Other places to visit include No Man's Land Museum, All Fired Up Arts Center, Historic Downtown Main Street, Guymon Community Theatre, Corral Drive-In Theatre, Oklahoma Panhandle State University, Black Mesa including Dinosaur Tracks, and Tri-State Marker.

About IBTS

IBTS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to helping communities through quality services that reduce risk, enhance public safety, and improve quality of life. IBTS is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia with branch offices across the country. IBTS’s work is guided by a Board of Directors made up of government officials appointed by five of the most highly respected, grassroots, state and local governmental associations, including the Council of State Governments (CSG), International City/County Management Association (ICMA), National Association of Counties (NACo), National Governors Association Center for Best Practices (NGA Center), and National League of Cities (NLC).