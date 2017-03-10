Array Architects' Best in Show and First Place Awards “I am quite proud of our marketing and graphics teams for another great SMPS win." - Carl Davis, Array's Chief Executive Officer

The Array Architects marketing team won two awards at the Philly’s Phinest Marketing Communication Awards and Honoring Legends Awards Banquet hosted by the Philadelphia chapter of the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS) on January 25, for their Careers Campaign submission. The team took home both the Best in Show and First Place Awards for the Marketing Campaign category.

This is the second year in a row Array has won first place for a marketing campaign. The entry's intended message was to express that a career with Array Architects is an opportunity to work in a team-oriented and challenging work environment. At Array, you will find experienced, dedicated colleagues committed to excellence in healthcare design.

A team of young staff at Array collaborated over two months to create a vibrant, robust careers page to attract candidates at all levels. The enhanced careers web pages and subsequent campaign materials utilize a variety of media to entice job seekers of all backgrounds and experience levels to learn more about Array.

For instance, they replaced a typical web page header with a silent video portraying staff at work to give insight to why the employees love working for Array. Page content includes careers-oriented blogs, engaging staff interviews and a link to apply. Also included on the page is a guide that contains relevant content, including links to open positions, employee videos, FAQs and a “Meet Our Leaders” section.

In addition to creating a new, enticing careers web page, the team worked to create new material for college career fairs. The career fair handouts use colorful imagery to engage young professionals and display how working at Array will be a positive career experience, while emails and social media highlight company culture and team dynamics.

The main goal of the page is to connect with people who are genuinely interested in making a difference in the healthcare space and have them empathize with Array’s core values. What makes this win so special is the validation and achievement of that goal.

Array grew considerably in 2016, hiring more employees than any other year in the firm’s 33-year history. This is partly due to the team’s efforts in promoting the career page. It was the third most-visited page in November 2016 (646 views) and among top 10 of all time (18,108 views). The page’s popularity made choosing it for entry an easy choice as 20% of employees said the page influenced their application decision, and 27% of employees have shared the page with job seekers.

Array’s Careers page, including the videos, blogs and brochure, target a broad candidate range because Array finds value in employing a diverse mix of junior, middle and senior staff. There is no ideal ratio, because the firm needs a mixture of experience levels to balance and create the best teams.

“I am quite proud of our marketing and graphics teams for another great SMPS win. They own the Careers page and, even though they rolled out the page two years ago, continue to find ways of keeping it fresh,” stated Carl Davis, Array's Chief Executive Officer.

Array congratulates all the winners and submitting firms on their creative entries and looks forward to next year’s competition.