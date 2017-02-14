Intalere, the healthcare industry leader in delivering optimal cost, quality and clinical outcomes, today announced Jim Wilson has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer.

Wilson’s role as head of strategy will be to lead the company’s strategic growth while assisting the organization with its transformation into a world-class supply chain provider. He will also lead Intalere’s efforts in creating a single entity that is responsible for the gathering, consolidation and delivery of solutions to the company’s constituents.

“Jim brings an incredible wealth of broad-based experience to Intalere, having been involved in startup operations from ideation through commercialization of both consulting opportunities as well as software and services,” said Julius Heil, Intalere president and CEO.

With more than 45 years of experience in all aspects of healthcare information technology (HIT), Wilson has served as CEO, president and other executive positions with Cerner, Electronic Data Systems, McAuto, Craneware, Bell Atlantic, Health Outcomes Sciences and others. Wilson’s expertise includes contract development and negotiation, clinical and business workflow analysis, revenue cycle management, process improvement, solution pricing and packaging.

As a 16 year member of the Health Management Academy, he has served as a trusted executive advisor to the academy executives as well as many of the nation’s largest health systems. Since 2013, Wilson has focused on providing individual consulting services to startup companies and early stage companies, as well as large international EMR providers and hospitals. He has provided training on contract negotiation, sales process and improvement, organizational performance modifications, pricing/packaging and go-to-market strategies for new solutions. He has domestic as well as international experience in countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, England, Scotland and Malaysia.

About Intalere

Intalere’s mission focuses on elevating the operational health of America’s healthcare providers by designing tailored, smart solutions that deliver optimal cost, quality and clinical outcomes. We strive to be the essential partner for operational excellence in healthcare through customized solutions that address customers’ individual needs. We assist our customers in managing their entire spend, providing innovative technologies, products and services, and leveraging the best practices of a provider-led model. As Intalere draws on the power of our owner Intermountain Healthcare’s nationally-recognized supply chain expertise and leadership in technology, process improvement, and evidence-based clinical and business best practices, we are uniquely positioned to be the innovation leader in the healthcare industry. Visit http://www.intalere.com to learn more.